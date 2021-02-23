With a mission to help animals in need, organizers for the Paws for a Purpose program wondered how they could raise funding after the COVID-19 pandemic arose last March.
This program is a part of local nonprofit Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter. They held a successful fundraising dinner in 2019, and they planned to do the same last year before deciding to cancel the event due to the pandemic.
Paws for a Purpose helps with the medical and dental costs for animals at the Elk Grove Animal Shelter. They also aid local pet owners who need support for emergency animal medical expenses.
Amazon’s staff toured Elk Grove animal shelter and they decided to donate to Paws for a Purpose. The company’s Elk Grove center is down the street from the facility on Union Park Way.
“We were kind of way behind the curve,” June LaVine, who started Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter along with her husband, Arnie, said about having to cancel the 2020 fundraising dinner for Paws for a Purpose. “We’re hoping we can do it this September. The city just loves it. Everyone wants to help out. It was almost like a prayer was answered when Amazon called and helped us.”
Brian Jacoby, who is an area manager at Amazon, initially came up with the idea to donate to the nonprofit. He liked the idea of helping animals who might otherwise not have a chance.
“With so many animals in shelters, promoting adoption is key and to help with that process providing much-needed medical and dental services is vital in giving them that second chance,” Jacoby said. “The donation provided by Amazon will help in covering expenses while ensuring animals are healthy, ready for adoption, and loved.”
LaVine estimated that Paws for a Purpose helped nearly 50 animals, including animals at the city’s shelter.
“When you have life-threatening emergencies for your animals, it can cost thousands,” she said. “We come in and work with them, assist them with the cost; we help to get their fur baby well.”
Amazon’s staff declined to list their donation’s dollar amount, but LaVine said it was generous amount.
“Amazon moved into Elk Grove and they had so much money a year to spend on community nonprofits,” she said. “They had some money still retained and they were wondering who to invest and I explained to them exactly what I do and why donations are necessary for what I do.
Amazon was very impressed with what we’re doing.”
Genesis Savage, who is the operations manager at Amazon, approved the donation to Paws for a Purpose.
“This type of donation helps families when they are truly in need and gives joy and hope to those families already struggling during this global pandemic,” she said. “The medical cost of furry family members can be expensive. The love and companionship that our furry family members provide are mentally and emotionally needed as we do our part staying socially distant from family and friends.”
Those interested in donating to Paws for a Purpose or are in need of its services can go to Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter’s website, www.fegas.org, and check out its Paws for a Purpose section.
