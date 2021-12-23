Ally Carda, a 2020 Olympian and a Pleasant Grove High School graduate, returned to her hometown of Elk Grove on Dec. 20. The softball pitcher delivered a motivational speech and signed autographs at Elk Grove Regional Park’s Pavilion. Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen also presented an honor to Carda.
This event was a benefit for Elk Grove Food Bank Services and Turning Point Community Programs.
Carda’s Team USA earned the silver medal for softball at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games this summer.
