Olympian visits
Photos by Steve Crowley

Ally Carda, a 2020 Olympian and a Pleasant Grove High School graduate, returned to her hometown of Elk Grove on Dec. 20. The softball pitcher delivered a motivational speech and signed autographs at Elk Grove Regional Park’s Pavilion. Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen also presented an honor to Carda.

This event was a benefit for Elk Grove Food Bank Services and Turning Point Community Programs.  

Carda’s Team USA earned the silver medal for softball at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games this summer.