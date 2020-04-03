A local Muslim charity group that supports more than 600 low-income families across the Sacramento region is seeking help for their efforts.
Organizers of Al-Misbaah, a nonprofit that has a center in Elk Grove, said that the coronavirus situation has boosted a need for help from the families. Those in need include Middle Eastern refugees as well as people who lost their jobs in transportation services like Uber and Lyft.
“We’re estimating there are at least 2,500 to 3,000 refugee families in Sacramento County, and growing,” Al-Misbaah founder and president, Iman Yasir Khan said. “We’re constantly having families reach out to us, we’re constantly trying to catch up.”
He estimates they served about 40 families in Elk Grove.
On March 25, Al-Misbaah worked with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department to deliver more than 475 boxes of cleaning and personal hygiene supplies to the families that Al-Misbaah serves.
“It was our first and not the last collaboration with the sheriff’s office,” Khan said.
The nonprofit currently has cleaning supplies at their warehouse, but they are out of non-perishable foods. Their staff is now reaching out to local food banks for help.
Kevin Spease, a former Elk Grove planning commissioner and a volunteer with Elk Grove Food Bank Services, organized a March 26 meeting between Al-Misbaah’s staff and members of the Elk Grove food bank. Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli also joined them.
“These are opportunities to work together,” Spease told the Citizen.
Khan told Nottoli that his nonprofit mainly needs food donations and cash donations to support the families with their rent and grocery expenses. He said they want to stock up on non-perishable foods.
“We don’t know what the future entails, but we want to be prepared,” Khan said.
A few Al-Misbaah organizers mentioned they seek foods that are hahal or fit Islamic law. Ali Ahmad of Adam’s International Market in Elk Grove noted they cannot accept pork products such as cans of pork & beans.
Khan mentioned to Nottoli about his nonprofit’s challenges in trying to connect with Sacramento Food Bank & Services for help. Mark Jansson, an Elk Grove food bank director, offered to help solve that problem.
“These are trying times and you are here for that, and hopefully you’ll be here for a long time after,” Nottoli told the Al-Misbaah staff.
After the meeting, Khan told the Citizen that Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services agreed to include Al-Misbaah in their agency network after the coronavirus situation ends. He added that the major organization is not going to help them in the meantime.
“We are still in need of food for the families we serve,” Khan said.
For more information about Al-Misbaah, visit www.Al-Misbaah.org.
