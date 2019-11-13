Lyon Real Estate’s Elk Grove staff collected 844 coats for community members in need last month. They donated the clothing to Loaves & Fishes, a nonprofit that provides support for the homeless. The coats were collected from Lyon’s agents, staff, and community members. ‘We’re very proud of the Elk Grove team’s determination in giving back to their community,’ Lyon’s President Pat Shea said in a press statement. Lyon Real Estate offices across the Sacramento region reportedly collected more than 9,700 coats for charities.
