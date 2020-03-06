The Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise invites local students in grades 9-12 to write and deliver a speech for a competition being held on Friday, March 20. This event’s first place winner can earn a $250 award and advance to a regional semifinal.
Challengers must craft a speech that’s based on the topic, “Connect to Inspire.” Each speech must be between 5-8 minutes long. Speakers must also use a microphone and they are allowed to use written notes.
The contest will begin at 6 p.m. at the Elk Grove City Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Contestants must arrive no later than 5:50 p.m. or else they will be disqualified.
For application forms and a list of the contest’s rules, contact Suzanne Kennedy at sekennedy@hotmail.com or call (916) 813-0418.
