The Elk Grove Food Bank Service staff honored Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, during their annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser dinner on Sept. 14. In June, he helped secure $4 million in state funds for the local nonprofit to find a permanent facility. They currently operate out of a small warehouse space at Dino Drive where they serve local community members in need.
The Harvest of Hope was held at the Sheldon Inn Restaurant & Bar where local television personality Mark S. Allen served as the emcee.
