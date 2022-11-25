Cosumnes Fire Capt. Eric Williamson was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at age 33 on Aug. 14, 2015.
He earlier experienced the chronic disease’s symptoms such as increased thirst, excessive fatigue, and unexplained weight loss for several months, but he insisted he was fine.
Williamson then looked at a mirror and noticed he was awfully skinny.
“Then I went in (the doctor’s office), and two days later, I gave myself my first insulin injection at home,” he said.
Despite his condition, Williamson is still an active runner and on Nov. 6, he ran 26.2 miles with more than 48,000 runners in the TCS New York City Marathon.
Considered to be the world’s largest marathon, the course traveled through all five of New York’s boroughs and ended outside the landmark Tavern on the Green restaurant in Central Park.
Williamson joined a team of 50 diabetic runners from around the world in the race. They represented Beyond Type I, a San Carlos-based nonprofit that educates the public about diabetes.
“And they show people whether you have a form of diabetes or not, you can still do what you want,” Williamson said. “You may have to work a little harder or plan a little more than the average person, but that work and planning pays off at the end.”
This year’s race happened to be held on an unseasonably humid day with temperatures in the mid-70s. Williamson recalled seeing runners quit midway through the race and he saw several collapse at the finish line. He mentioned that he felt like giving up when he reached the eighth mile in the race.
“I slowed to a walk for two miles, and I reprocessed, ‘Why am I here?’” Williamson said. “’I’m not here for me, I’m here for the nonprofit, I’m here to represent a community on a global stage; I’m going to finish this race, and now I have a new goal.’”
The runner said he realized he was going into “the pain cave” for the next 18 miles. He finished 9,694th place with a running time of three hours and 59 minutes, according to the race results.
He spoke to the Citizen on Nov. 14, which is World Diabetes Day. That day celebrates the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting who co-discovered insulin in 1922.
“One hundred years ago, diabetes was a death sentence,” Williamson said. “It’s been in the last 100 years since the invention of insulin we’ve lived a fairly normal life.”
He detailed his daily routine of using an insulin pump and a glucose monitor that gives his body’s glucose reading to his pump or smartphone every few minutes. He considers those devices to be “game changers” since he no longer needs to use finger sticks to check his blood sugar level every two hours.
When he trains for races, Williamson said he usually practices on treadmills in his garage or a fire station.
“The treadmills at my garage or the fire stations have logged a lot of miles over the last couple of years,” he said.
Williamson said that he and a few co-workers are considering a shot at next year’s California International Marathon that travels from Folsom to Sacramento.
In his firefighting career, the fire captain worked for the Galt Fire Protection District before joining Cosumnes Fire in 2006 after the Galt fire district merged with the Cosumnes Community Services District. He currently works at Fire Station 76 on Elk Grove’s Sheldon Road.
Williamson further reflected on his recent accomplishment in New York.
“Even though it was the hardest event I’ve done, it was the most rewarding because of the message we were able to get out to the world about people with Type I diabetes,” Williamson said. “Just because you have diabetes, it doesn’t define you – what defines you are your actions with it.”
