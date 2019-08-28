By Robert Samaniego
Special to the Citizen
On Aug. 9-10, the Elk Grove Elks participated in the Sacramento Stand-Down held at the McClellan Conference Center.
Sacramento Stand-Down Deputy Director of Operations, Maxwell Baumgartner requested our help and we were honored to help. The Elks used an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant for $2,000 to purchase the food. The veterans, service providers, and volunteers were served their lunch meals within the two-day period, which totaled approximately 700-plus people.
Our Elks, along with our collaborators, American Legion Post 233 worked tirelessly to ensure that our equipment our food, our cooks, and setup and cleanup crews were ready each day to ensure success.
There were more than 220 volunteer hours and 40 volunteers involved in total. This contributed to an overall positive experience in my view. We were able to provide a comfortable eating environment and a place to relax and enjoy their meals. It provided us with an opportunity to interact and converse with our veterans, and it was a positive experience for all our volunteers.
Robert Samaniego is a member of the Elks Lodge #2577.
