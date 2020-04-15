Elk Grove’s Elks #2577 on April 9 delivered protective masks and snacks to Veterans Administration Volunteer Services at the Sacramento VA Medical Center in Mather.
This donation will be provided to patients and homeless veterans. The Elks also included playing cards for isolated patients during the coronavirus situation.
Pictured are Elks representative Bob Samaniego and Tashara Collins, the director of volunteer services.
