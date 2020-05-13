The Elks 2577 of Elk Grove delivered gloves and face masks for veterans during their visit to the Sacramento VA Medical Center in Mather on May 7.
Their supply included 75 masks, 10 pairs of fingerless gloves, and 10 pairs of sweatpants. The gloves are suited for veterans who use wheelchairs. One of the recipients was U.S. Army veteran Robert Borg – the Elks offered him gloves when they noticed that he had calloused hands.
“Needless to say, he was very happy to receive the gloves and it was a very feel good moment for us also,” the Elks said in a press statement.
