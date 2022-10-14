The Elk Grove Employee Community Assistance Network (EG CAN) group on Oct. 7-8 hosted a community donation drive-thru event at Elk Grove City Hall.
Through the assistance of Elk Grove area residents, many new and opened food and other donations were received and distributed to local nonprofits.
Benefitting from the event were Elk Grove Food Bank Services, Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team, St. Vincent de Paul Society - Good Shepherd Catholic Church Conference, Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter, and the Humanitarian Action Network.
While standing in front of boxes of donated goods on Oct. 7, Alicia Tutt, the city’s housing and grant specialist, told the Citizen that the community donation drive-thru occurred through the efforts of several city employees.
“A few years ago, the city established (EG CAN),” she said. “We decided as employees we wanted to have an opportunity to give back to our community through service, through our employee-giving campaigns, some different ways of being able to give back to the community and those that we serve and our residents.”
Tutt mentioned that EG CAN members also implemented a time-off policy for city employees.
“Depending on if they’re full-time (employees), they get eight hours a year to volunteer in the community, (with) paid leave during their work time,” she said.
The concept of a drive-thru donation event began in 2020 as a result of social distancing efforts to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tutt noted.
“(It) was much needed and very popular at the time, and we received a lot of different items for that and for some of our nonprofit partners who are serving our residents,” she said. “So, we decided that we should do another donation drive and that’s what this is.”
To best assist the city’s participating nonprofit partners, the city requested input on what items they needed the most.
The city announced what items that those nonprofits were seeking the most through an article that appeared in the city’s September-October community newsletter, as well as through social media and the city’s website. The Cosumnes Community Service District also promoted the event.
Among the items that were accepted at the event were canned and shelf-stable food, hygiene products, new sleeping bags, new socks, diapers for children and adults, grocery and gas gift cards in the amounts of $5 to $25, and pet food.
Items that were not accepted included perishable food, clothing, toys and cash.
Tutt noted that although there is no scheduled date for EG CAN’s next community donation drive-thru, the group plans to continue hosting this event at least once a year.
During the Citizen’s visit to the donation site, Tutt mentioned that about 30 cars had stopped by and that area residents demonstrated much generosity through their donations.
“It’s always nice to see the generosity in our residents and the willingness to help,” she said.
