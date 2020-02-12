honors
Photo courtesy of Andy Barbusca

Elk Grove’s Boy Scout Troop 59 held a Court of Honor on Jan. 25 to celebrate four scouts who achieved the prestigious Eagle Scout rank. The honorees are Robert Flood, Raghav Vasudaven, Frank Flood, and Chris Barbusca. Pictured are (from left): Elk Grove Vice Mayor Steve Detrick, Robert Flood, Vasudaven, Frank Flood, Barbusca, and Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli. For their Eagle Scout project, the scouts completed construction projects that are on permanent display at the Nicolaus Dairy Farm on Dwight Road. That site will be open for community and school tours in April. For more information on school tours, contact Patti Sipula, a program specialist for the Elk Grove school district, at psipula@egusd.net. Troop 59 has served the Elk Grove community since 1921.