Elk Grove’s Boy Scout Troop 59 held a Court of Honor on Jan. 25 to celebrate four scouts who achieved the prestigious Eagle Scout rank. The honorees are Robert Flood, Raghav Vasudaven, Frank Flood, and Chris Barbusca. Pictured are (from left): Elk Grove Vice Mayor Steve Detrick, Robert Flood, Vasudaven, Frank Flood, Barbusca, and Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli. For their Eagle Scout project, the scouts completed construction projects that are on permanent display at the Nicolaus Dairy Farm on Dwight Road. That site will be open for community and school tours in April. For more information on school tours, contact Patti Sipula, a program specialist for the Elk Grove school district, at psipula@egusd.net. Troop 59 has served the Elk Grove community since 1921.
Most Popular
Articles
- EGPD issues 65 tickets in two-week traffic operation
- Pleasant Grove High student dies from car crash injuries
- Prep work begins for Railroad Street project
- Local student portraits of Virgin Mary showcased at arts center
- Suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested
- Father, son identified in Jan. 26 murder-suicide case
- Election 2020: Ly, Suen, Spease tops in campaign contributions for city elections
- Crime Briefs
- Police find 530 pot plants in home
- Election 2020: Patterson sets sights on Bera’s seat in Congress
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.