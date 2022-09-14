Samples of India pale ales, lagers, sour ales, stouts, and wines made in the Elk Grove region will be poured at the Old Town Plaza for the 2nd annual Uncorked and Uncapped Elk Grove festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Ten breweries and wineries will have booths at this showcase of Elk Grove beer and wine scenes that arose in popularity in the past decade. The Explore Elk Grove program is organizing the event that’s being sponsored by the new Sky River Casino.
“It’s bringing you the best of what Elk Grove has to offer,” said Aaryn Val, the executive director of Explore Elk Grove.
She said that proceeds from the festival will help fund her program’s marketing campaign to promote local breweries and wineries.
“We can get more exposure to them and drive more visitor traffic to this area,” Val said.
Last year’s festival debut was notable for being one of the earliest beer and wine festivals to be held in Elk Grove during the year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
As part of Sky River Casino’s support, ticket holders will be invited to take charter bus trips to the Elk Grove casino after the festival ends at 9 p.m.
At the festival, there will also be dinner sold by food trucks and pop-up restaurants such as Rancho Rio Bravo, Ahuevos Foods, The Angry Chef, Fuijya, and Jeeroz Mediterranean. The Connor Party will also perform music there.
A few local breweries plan to tap special releases for the festival. Andrew Mohsenzadegan, co-owner of Flatland Brewing Company, said that his crew will pour their Oktoberfest-inspired marzen, Rubber Boots and Party Pants as well as their Beachfront Avenue sour ale, and “Coffee Break,” which is a barrel-aged imperial stout that’s flavored with coffee, maple syrup and vanilla. Mohsenzadegan mentioned that Coffee Break was previously offered to members of his brewery’s Revelry Society private club, but it will now be poured for the public.
Jonathan Martinez of Tilted Mash Brewing told the Citizen that his brewery will release a new sour ale and a hazy pale ale at the festival.
Tickets are $55 for general admission and $25 for designated drivers. VIP tickets are sold out. For ticket purchases, visit www.ExploreElkGrove.com. Festivities will last from 6-9 p.m. The Old Town Plaza is at 9615 Railroad St.
The breweries and wineries at the fest
The following breweries, wineries, and vendors will pour samples at this year’s Uncorked and Uncapped Festival:
-Adkins Family Vineyards
-Christopher Cellars
-Bradley Ranch Winery
-Dust Bowl Brewing Company
-Flatland Brewing Company
-Hungry Pecker Brewing Company
-McConnell Estates Winery
-Sheldon Wine Shop
-South Slope Wines
-Tilted Mash Brewing
-Vannatta Wines
-Waterman Brewing Company
