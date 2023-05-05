On a sunny day at the Old Town Plaza last weekend, the second annual Elk Grove Festival of the Arts drew a crowd to this free event that featured art booths, live music, food and wine, a youth art show, and a kids’ zone.
This April 29 event was hosted by the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center and sponsored by the city’s Arts Commission.
Among the artists with booths at the show was David Peterson, who mentioned that he began his career as a painter on two occasions. The Florin area resident said that when he was in high school he made the decision to pursue a career as an artist.
He noted that after receiving professional instruction, including lessons from the renowned, local artist James Kaneko, he had that pursuit interrupted by a church mission, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and family life.
“I got restarted again when I was 59 years old,” he said.
Peterson paints in the style of abstract impressionism, using watercolor, mixed with acrylic and ink. In addition to the many fans of his work, Peterson has won more than 100 ribbons at art shows. Those honors include California State Fair awards.
Linda Nunes spoke about her work as a wax artist.
“I work primarily within caustic and cold wax, both beeswax products. And caustic is an ancient artwork, (an) art kind of process that dates back to Roman era. It’s layer upon layer upon layer of beeswax and resin. With mixed media happening under the work, within the layers and on top, (it) kind of gives a dimensional quality.
“The cold wax is basically an oil technique. It’s a cold wax pigmented with oils. And the finished piece has a very matte look, where the caustic has a great shiny look,” she said.
Another artist, Brian Baptista, a 19-year Elk Grove resident who owns the art company, SymmetryChaos, spoke about his approach to art.
“My artwork is abstract, geometric, symmetrical, chaotic,” he said. “I try to kind of join (these things together) and see what I come up with.
“A lot of people tell me I should be a tattoo artist. People are really interested in using (his art) for kind of meditative purposes and things like that, especially with mandalas. We’ve been getting a lot of good feedback (at the festival).”
Annie Peony, a fine artist who owns an art gallery on Elk Grove-Florin Road, mentioned that having a booth at the festival presented her with another place to introduce her art to the public.
She added that she received a lot of positive feedback to her art.
“I have a lot of different art (that) people like, for its style and skill,” said Peony, an Elk Grove resident who began her art career in China. “They liked my paintings a lot.”
In addition to her paintings, Peony also offered artistically painting face masks and fans.
Sharing a booth at the event were local artists and ARTners nonprofit founders Markos Egure and Teresa Gutierrez, who were recently honored by Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen with a Mayor’s Volunteer Award.
Egure spoke about the offerings at the ARTners booth.
“We’re offering a variety of products that we have, from drink coasters, travel bags, T-shirts, greeting cards, small canvas paintings, large canvas paintings, prints,” he said. “We’re introducing our scholarship program to all the youth. We are introducing our classes to the adults and the students, (and) promoting our ‘forever project,’ the WX (Mural Museum).”
The museum will bring colorful, mural artwork to 28 of the concrete columns that support the W and X streets section of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento.
Gutierrez expressed her appreciation for the event.
“I absolutely appreciate that they have this event for the local artists,” she said. “And we also like to support the Elk Grove Fine Art Center. We kind of go back and forth. They support us at our events. We support them and their events.”
Among the other vendors who shared a booth at the show were photographer Laura Bemis and author Mary McIntyre, both are former Citizen staff members.
As she stood behind a table displaying several of the books that she authored, McIntyre spoke about her published works.
“I’ve been writing, publishing for about 15 years now,” she said. “I’ve got six books.”
Among those books is a cookbook, titled “In the Kitchen with Family and Friends.
McIntyre said that her latest published book, “The Misadventures of An Ordinary Woman, and Other Tales,” is a compilation of short stories, with a cover partially designed by Bemis.
While surrounded by various photographs, Bemis shared details about her work as a photographer.
“My photography is mainly scenic, but I do take pictures of events, such as weddings and bar mitzvahs and baptisms (and other) events,” she said. “I actually love photography and went into mental health, and now I just do photography on the side. In fact, I sometimes still shoot for the Elk Grove Citizen.”
Bemis, who worked as a photographer for the Citizen on a consistent basis for 37 years, added that she enjoys the atmosphere of the Elk Grove Festival of the Arts.
“This event is just a blast,” she said. “We can do a lot of people watching. All different kinds of people come through. There (are) all kinds of vendors out here. It’s just a beautiful atmosphere. It’s just really nice out here.”
Nan Mahon, who serves as chair of the city’s Arts Commission, also spoke positively about this event.
“I just came out today to spend some time with all these artists out here,” she said. “The music is great, the vendors are wonderful and they’re warm, and you just come out and mingle with them. You’ll have a good time.”
A woman from Danville, who came to the event to support her sister, Liz Walsh, and her sister’s boyfriend, Darrell O’Sullivan, who had an art booth at the event, mentioned that she enjoys attending the festival.
“It’s great,” she said. “This is our second year coming, and it’s just fun to see what the local artists are doing.”
Elk Grove resident Angelina Azevedo also spoke about what she enjoyed about event.
“The student displays were really wonderful,” she said. “I’m so happy to see all the opportunities for the kids to participate. That’s pretty terrific. And we’ve seen some really beautiful things out here today.”
