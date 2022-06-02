Local artists were challenged to express how the Great Outdoors impacted them for a showcase that will be held this month at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center.
“Wide Open Spaces” is a competition that features submissions from diverse media such as oil painting, photography, pastels, and watercolor. Wilton artist Teresa Steinbach Garcia will judge the entries and the winners will take home small cash prizes from $50-100.
This show’s reception will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 4-7 p.m.
“We wanted people to share their love of nature with us, and that could be landscapes and seascapes,” said Darrci Robertson, the fine arts center’s gallery manager.
Featured artists in this show include Carol Clark, Jim Drake, Darryl Sullivan, and Erin Martinelli.
“(Visitors) should walk away with feeling an appreciation of art that is all around,” Robertson said about the show.
Robertson said that her staff wants the public to be aware of Elk Grove’s arts community, and she noted that their arts center hosts competitions for local artists every year. The next competition will be “All Creatures Great and Small,” which will display portraits of animals throughout July.
The “Wide Open Spaces” show will last from June 4-23 at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. Visitors can come to the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center on Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org
