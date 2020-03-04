Lions invite students

The Elk Grove Lions Club held their annual speech contest for students in the Elk Grove area on Feb. 20 at Elk Grove Regional Park’s Pavilion. Students were challenged to deliver a short and persuasive speech on the homeless issue in California. The winner of the local contest then moves on to area level competition and then if successful onto stiffer competition at the district level. This year’s winner was Margarita Jamero, a senior at Sheldon High School. Pictured from left: Lions Club Speech Contest Chair Jack Edwards, Jamero, Amalia Arroyo of Sheldon High School, Mackenzie Potter of Pleasant Grove High School, and Lions Club President Taka Blackburn.