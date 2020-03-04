The Sheldon Huskies celebrate at Golden 1 Center after defending their Sac-Joaquin Section D 1Championship title on Feb. 28. The Huskies defeated Capital Christian 49-46 after a game that was close the entire night. Sheldon will now advance to the CIF State Championships’ regional semifinals on March 7.
Let the March Madness begin
Sheldon defeats Capital Christian in section championships
