Public demand skyrocketed for disposable masks, hand sanitizers, paper towels, and toilet paper last month when California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged Californians to stay home after confirmed coronavirus cases arose.
There has also been a high demand for diapers. Local nonprofit Chicks in Crisis, which supports young mothers and families in need, faced a 116% percent increase for service requests last month. The group’s founder, Inez Whitlow said that demand resulted in 16,500 diapers.
She said that Chicks in Crisis had less than 1,000 diapers left in its diaper bank, as of last week.
“Our clients will delay changing a diaper and over half of families struggle to provide an adequate supply of clean diapers,” Whitlow told the Citizen. “The result is severe diaper rash, infections, and we’ve seen maggots. We cannot allow babies to be subjected to such horrific outcomes.”
After hearing about the great need for diapers, community volunteers, including Cosumnes Fire Department staff and Laguna Sunrise Rotarians, collaborated to launch Operation Diaper Drop last week.
On April 9-10, they collected diapers, baby wipes, and other donations at Elk Grove Regional Park and Morse Community Park. All donations will go to Chicks in Crisis and Elk Grove Food Bank Services.
“This fundraiser is a blessing for us, we are always low on diapers,” Whitlow said.
The Cosumnes Fire staff announced that volunteers collected more than 8,400 diapers and 145,100 baby wipes.
During the afternoon of April 9, a few volunteers stood outside Elk Grove Regional Park’s Pavilion and awaited supporters who drove up and dropped off their donations. They wore masks and gloves when they greeted donors.
“We have Rotarians trying to rally people into bringing diapers and wipes when they’re out, or if they have extra ones that their kids outgrew,” said Angela Spease, a volunteer from the Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise.
She noted that supporters can also drop off diapers at the Elk Grove food bank’s Dino Drive facility. The volunteer noted there is a particular need for diaper sizes 4 and 5.
Cosumnes Community Services District Director Jaclyn Moreno helped organize the project.
“I think it’s more important than ever to rally as a community to make sure that people most affected by the crisis will get what they need,” she said.
Moreno joked about a “friendly competition” between donors on both sides of Elk Grove to see who can donate the most diapers at the two collection sites.
Laurel Schamber was one of several Cosumnes fire staff members who helped load donations into a truck at Elk Grove Regional Park.
“Our community is very strong at coming together,” the public education officer said. “They’re a community with a very giving heart; when we need them to dig deep, they dig deeper.”
Valerie Erwin, the community outreach manager at Elk Grove Food Bank Services, said that her nonprofit’s diaper shelves have been empty for a long time.
“It’s tough to see the disappointment on the faces of those we have to turn away,” she told the Citizen.
Erwin thanked the donors, the volunteers, and the Cosumnes Fire Department for their help in Operation Diaper Drop.
“This (coronavirus) pandemic has really turned everyone’s lives upside down,” she said. “It is so heartwarming and encouraging to see everyone rally together and help each other when and where they can.”
