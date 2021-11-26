“Dr. A” will have a park named after him.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Nov. 17 approved plans to name a Laguna park after Dr. Arnold Adreani. They also accepted the name, “Unity Park” for a 4-acre park in the East Elk Grove area.
Adreani was a prominent educator who worked as the principal for three decades in the Elk Grove Unified School District.
“He left a footprint on everyone’s heart, including mine,” Marie Coleman told the CSD board in her speech about Adreani - she worked with him in supporting local high school students in the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation.
Many of Adreani’s students referred to him at “Dr. A” at Joseph Kerr Middle School where he was their principal for 26 years. After he retired in 2000, Elk Grove Unified officials named an elementary school after him. Adreani passed away last year at age 83.
Antoinette Duarte, who manages Elk Grove’s SES Hall, recalled Adreani’s work in producing the Map Your Future program that hosted a career fair for local sixth graders at the hall. She added that her three children had him as their principal at Kerr.
“He was very considerate, very caring, and he looked out for every child who went through there,” she recalled.
Arnold J. Adreani Park will be a 2.5-acre park slated for the Sheldon Farms North housing development that is east of Bruceville Road and south of Sheldon Road. Plans are to design a “great outdoors” theme at this park. The CSD parks staff did not announce a construction timeline for the park at the CSD board’s Nov. 17 meeting.
That night, the CSD board approved the name, Unity Park for a 4-acre site in the Crooked Creek residential development that lies between Waterman and Grant Line roads in the East Elk Grove area. The park is south of Derr-Okamoto Park.
Dr. Firdos Shiekh, a local neurologist, advocated the Unity Park name for a site where she imagined diverse cultural festivals would be held.
“(It would) basically provide a safe haven for people to not only come and enjoy their cultural richness but also be able to share with people,” she said.
Early this year, the CSD parks staff opened a nomination period for the park names. They invited community members to submit names between April and September. The district’s park naming committee then reviewed the submissions before presenting them to the CSD staff and board.
During the hearing on park names, the CSD board also heard proposals for parks to be named after late Elk Grove residents Bob Gluck as well as Don and Linda Veninga.
David Herburger, the owner of the Citizen’s parent company Herburger Publications, detailed Gluck’s heavy involvement with the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce and the local Boy Scouts in his speech that called for a Gluck Park. Gluck, who lived in Elk Grove for 24 years, died last year from cancer at age 67.
“I’m certain that hundreds of citizens will testify to his positive impact on their lives,” Herburger said.
He later said that the CSD should name a park after someone who exemplified selfless giving.
“That’s what makes Elk Grove such a special place,” Herburger said.
Stephen Veninga later that meeting advocated to have a park named after his parents Don and Linda. He detailed his father’s experience as a lifelong Elk Grove resident who started the Elk Grove Gas Company, coached youth baseball, and served on the Elk Grove CSD board. His mother was a teacher at Elk Grove Elementary School who created her school’s “Kindergarten Circus” events.
CSD Director Gil Albiani noted that his wife, Kay, grew up with Don Veninga, and he said that the Veningas and Gluck are worthy of park names. However, he stressed that the names should undergo the same nomination process as Adreani and Unity parks. Albiani advised Herburger and Stephen to contact the parks staff to formally submit their nominations.
Park plan approved for Elliot Springs neighborhood
The CSD parks staff typically designs and oversees the construction of their district’s parks in Elk Grove. In a unique change, the district’s board approved an agreement to have a homebuilder instead build three parks in the Elliot Springs neighborhood.
This Elliot Homes development will include 393 single-family units, 125 assisted living units, and is located north of Bond Road and west of Waterman Road. Plans are to construct a 5.5-acre neighborhood park, a small, 0.8-acre park, and a 0.14-acre special use park that would connect to a local trail system.
A CSD staff report detailed the plan for the 5.5-acre park to have a full basketball court, a playground, a picnic plaza, and an adult fitness area.
Under the CSD’s agreement with Elliott Homes, the developer will collect 80% of the park impact fees collected by the city, while the CSD will own and operate the parks. Names have not yet been chosen for the Elliot Spring parks and the CSD staff plans to begin the naming process when the park projects are close to their construction phase.
