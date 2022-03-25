With California Northstate University’s (CNU) plan to have a medical campus featuring a 13-story teaching hospital built on the former site of Sacramento’s Sleep Train Arena, thousands of people arrived to bid adieu to this soon-to-be-demolished structure.
CNU officials announced last summer that their hospital would be constructed on the site of the arena, which was home to the Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association (NBA) from 1988 to 2016.
The university formerly pursued having the hospital built in the Stonelake neighborhood of Elk Grove. But this controversial project, which drew opposition from neighbors, business owners and environmentalists, was ultimately rejected by the Elk Grove Planning Commission due to that site’s existence within a 200-year floodplain.
Following that rejection, CNU briefly considered a Rancho Cordova location for their hospital/medical center project.
Despite losing its bid to have that project built in Elk Grove, CNU maintains its Stonelake campus, which opened in 2014. The university began its pursuit of its hospital four years later.
In preparation for the construction of this hospital/medical center project in Sacramento, the former ARCO Arena is scheduled to be demolished within the next six months.
Eager to visit the arena for the final time, people flocked to this site on March 19 to reminisce about some of their fondest memories. Attendees received various memorabilia and had the opportunity to enter this facility, where countless entertainers performed.
As a one-time, premier entertainment venue in the capital city, the arena also presented events besides Kings games, such as Sacramento Monarchs, collegiate and high school basketball games, professional wrestling, indoor soccer, concerts, and religious events.
But most attendees of the March 19 event focused on the arena’s 27-year history as the home of the Sacramento Kings.
Many Kings fans arrived wearing Kings attire, including jerseys of some of their favorite players from the glory years of the team, which at their peak played at ARCO Arena in the series deciding Game 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals. The Kings ultimately lost that game by 6 points in overtime.
Although the Kings never brought a championship to Sacramento, ARCO Arena was the site of championship clinching wins by the Monarchs in 2005 and the Sacramento Knights professional indoor soccer team six years earlier.
Among the attendees of the “Farewell to ARCO Arena” event was Elk Grove resident Matt Morse, who mentioned that he will miss the Kings former home.
“I’m glad (the Kings) are still (in Sacramento),” he said. “I wish they were still (playing at the old ARCO Arena). Just the parking, just everything. It’s just better in my opinion. Have you gone to the new (Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento)? You don’t know where you’re going to park. So, here you never thought about it.”
Morse added that, for him, the demolition of the old arena will be “heartbreaking.”
Mark Siegling, a Kings season ticket holder, also noted that he will miss the old arena.
“It’s very sentimental, bittersweet,” he said. “That’s why we wanted to come out here and say goodbye. So many great memories. But, you know, we’ve got a beautiful, new facility now and we’ve still got a great team, even though they could use a little help. But the fans haven’t changed and it’s time for the next chapter.”
While wearing a Kings-colored, purple outfit and showing off her purple tinted hair, Rancho Cordova resident Courtney Leonard-Maye spoke about her memories of the old arena.
“I’ve come to a lot of Sacramento Kings games in here and I came to wrestling matches when I was a kid, Disney on Ice, all kinds of stuff,” she said. “I probably came here for the first time in 1993 when I was a baby. I even played on the Kings (court) when I was in high school, and they let us go out there and play.”
Leonard-Maye also fondly recalled having the opportunity to tour the Kings locker room in about 2009.
“I got to see the Kings’ (players) big, old shoes,” she said.
In addition to the majority of the attendees who traveled to the old arena from various parts of the Sacramento region, some people arrived from across Northern California.
Jared Warner, who traveled to the event from Redding, said that as a Kings fan, it was important to him to be a part of the March 19 gathering.
“I’ve been a Kings fan ever since I moved down here from Washington state when (Seattle) lost the Sonics (NBA team in 2008),” he said. “It is pretty sad (losing the old ARCO Arena). I am glad that we have the new (Golden 1 Center) and I’m glad that new things are going to be happening here (at the old arena site). So, it should be pretty cool for the community.”
