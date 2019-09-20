The death of Jennifer Lynn Kranz from a terminal brain tumor called, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), was the catalyst for her family and friends to get engaged in the fight against pediatric cancer.
That fight began six years ago and continues with an event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept 21 at Savvy House Coffee Bar, 9630 Bruceville Road, No. 104 to raise funds for Unravel Pediatric Cancer, a nonprofit working to spread knowledge about the pediatric cancer and the devastating impact from the lack of funding.
They supply information, tools and support to individuals and communities that want to help create change. All funds raised by and for Unravel will go directly to the fight against pediatric cancer.
At the Sept. 21 event, there will be vendors at the location selling items such as treats, handmade items, and crafts. Each vendor will donate a portion of the proceeds to Unravel Pediatric Cancer. There is no cost to attend or any minimum purchase. Collected cash will double through an employee matching program.
Family friend Ashley Newell said she and her has fundraised for Unravel for the last six years when her friend Libby Kranz started the nonprofit after the loss of Jennifer Lynn Kranz.
“They struggled so hard to become parents and their sweet daughter passed away at age 6. Libby told her daughter that she would fight for a cure and she’s inspired so many people. Jennifer should be turning my son’s age, 12, but she’s forever 6,” Newell said.
Unravel’s website stated that the average life span for someone with this tumor is nine months from diagnosis. Jennifer lived 3.5 months. The site explains that her tumors were donated and a cell line has been created from them.
Newell saw four friends lose their children to cancer and currently has others that are now fighting it. “Childhood cancer is not rare and our children deserve more than 4 percent of government allocated funds to cancer research. The advances made with that small percentage are minimal. We need to do better by our children,” Newell said.
Each year, the fundraiser changes a little bit but organizers seem to reach new and different people who are willing to help, she said.
“‘Don’t only be sorry, be active,’” Newell said, quoting Kranz.
For more information on Unravel, visit https://unravelpediatriccancer.org. To donate, visit https://fundraise-2-unravel.everydayhero.com/us/ashleynewell-me.
