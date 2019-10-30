Hi, my name is DeAmoray. I am 10 years old and the recorder for the Country Centre Branch 4-H program. My responsibility as the recorder is to share information with the public about 4-H, which I have enjoyed participating in for the past year.
So what exactly is 4-H? 4-H is the largest nonprofit youth development organization in America. The club started in 1902. In the United States alone, 4-H has 6.5 million members – it is humongous, right? Members are between the ages of 5-21. The goal of the 4-H program is to help youth develop in areas that include leadership, healthy living, science, engineering, and technology. 4-H’s motto, “To Make the Best Better” and the meaning of the “H” in 4-H (“Head, Heart, Hands, and Health”), is the foundation of everything we stand for.
We have our monthly club or general meetings and then project meetings in between. The project meetings allow youth to develop skills and learn more about topics like community service, small and large animals, cooking, the arts, gardening, woodworking, sewing, rocketry, and so much more! You can participate in more than one project if you have the time. I learned tons during the project meetings, and it is my absolute favorite part of 4-H!
You should totally check out a general meeting at one of our 14 community clubs throughout Sacramento County! You will get to see firsthand how we run our meetings, meet the program leaders, and ask questions.
For more information, please contact the Country Centre 4-H at 890 Morse Ave., Sacramento. General meetings are the second Mondays of the months, from 7-8:30 p.m. You can also email artandtracy@surewest.net for more information. The official 4-H Club website to find your neighborhood’s branch is www.4-H.org.
