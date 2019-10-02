Elk Grove got its annual taste of the Greek zest for life, Sept. 27-29, as Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church hosted their Weekend in Greece festival.
On the second day of the festivities, the church’s grounds were filled with church members and visitors from the community, enjoying Greek dances, music, and food.
Serving as a fundraiser for Saint Katherine, Weekend in Greece began in 1996, the year after the parish’s Byzantine-style church building was completed.
Event co-chair Ted Pantazis said Weekend in Greece attracts about 3,000 people each year, calling it a form of “outreach in the community to know the Greek culture.”
“And the culture includes the language, the religion, the music, the foods and the way of thinking,” he continued.
Pantazis highlighted the tempting array of foods for attendees to choose from.
Options included moussaka, baked layers of eggplant and potato topped with a custardy bechamel sauce; and simple yet tasty souvlaki, marinated pork on a skewer.
A crowd favorite was the gyros, pita wraps of beef, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce that were assembled to order for watching patrons.
Manolis Leones, who makes gyros at the festival with his father, said the pita wraps are among the “icons of Greek food.”
“Everyone loves them,” Leones said. “People come and ask where the gyros are.”
Others at Weekend in Greece described the celebration’s role in bringing together the local Greek-American community.
Rev. Constantine Pappademos, who has presided over the parish since its establishment 31 years ago, said he has observed the effect.
Five times over the weekend, he invited festivalgoers into the church building, where he explained the history of the Eastern Orthodox Church and the meaning of the icons, or representations of religious figures, on the church’s walls and dome.
“A lot of the Greeks who live in the area, who didn’t really participate in the community life before — after hearing (about) the festival and coming to the festival — were able to reconnect with their Greek heritage and their Greek roots, and come and participate more actively in the community,” Pappademos said after a church tour.
He also said some people who have attended Weekend in Greece over the years have decided to convert to Orthodox Christianity.
The traditional dances put on by Saint Katherine’s youth dance troupes are another example of the bond created by the festival, according to dance program director Anastasia Panagakos.
For many children in the groups, “this is what allows them to experience what it means to be Greek for them and to explore that,” Panagakos said after a performance by Ta Asteria, the group for kids in grades 4-7. The name “Ta Asteria” means, “the stars” in Greek.
Ta Asteria performed several times over the weekend, along with K-2 group Ta Pethakia (Greek for “the children”), and high school group Glendi (Greek for “party”).
Panagakos said she chooses dances and costumes from a different region of Greece each year. Ta Asteria did dances from the northwestern region of Epirus, partly because Pappademos has roots there.
Asked what she gains from running the dance program, Panagakos cited the “joie de vivre, the joy of living.”
She explained, “In Greek, we call that ‘kéfi,’ and that’s just sort of like that joy of living. And you don’t have to be Greek to appreciate that.”
