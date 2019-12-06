It’s time to have an “old-fashioned Christmas” in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Historical Society’s lavishly decorated, eight-room Elk Grove House & Stage Stop will be open each weekend in December through Dec. 22.
Visitors can enjoy the Christmas décor on Friday nights from 6- 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Santa will be there for individual visits on Saturday and Sundays, except when he takes a break to feed the reindeer from 4-6 p.m. on Saturdays.
As visitors tour the home, some will be able to decorate Christmas cookies or color in coloring books while waiting for their turn to visit with Santa. This treat will be different from a “Mall Santa” attraction, since the event also includes activities for children to do so they’re not just standing in line waiting. A professional photographer is with Santa for optional pictures at $20 each.
In years past, the “good elves with the historical society” transform the former San Joaquin Justice Court and Jail into Santa’s workshop. After Dec. 22, Santa will head back to the North Pole for last-minute Christmas preparations.
Each year brings new designs to the event; you never know what holiday delights are in store when you walk through the museum’s front door. Every detail in the museum will get the holiday touch. They’ll create Victorian-style Christmas displays in the museum’s eight rooms and yard. There will surely be boughs of holly, yellow lights, red ribbons, Christmas trees, red curtains, and antique instruments donned in festive décor.
On display inside the gift shop will be books and ornaments. Last year, one of the books on display was “Tasty Memories from the Historical Society,” a book published by members features recipes from the past. Arguably “a must for Christmas,” though not a holiday dish per se, the cookbook includes a recipe for a Shrimp Mold (think molded gelatin shrimp salad). Another recipe included the cheese balls with Velveeta as a key ingredient.
The Elk Grove Historical Society invites the public to make the Old Fashioned Christmas a part of their holiday celebration.
The entrance fee is $5 each. The EG Historical Society Museum is located at 9941 East Stockton Blvd., which is at the northwestern end of Elk Grove Regional Park.
