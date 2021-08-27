When local photographer Bryana Moore wasn’t feeling 100% herself, she reminded herself that if no one was going to pick her up, she had to pick herself up.
And so as a concept, she photographed her reflection coming out of the mirror reaching to wipe away her tears. While she uses social media for inspiration, Moore comes up with these abstract ideas in her head.
In a family of artistic talent, she and her sister Amari Moore and their cousin Darion Jackson worked on a collaborative piece called, “Serenity,” which shows a woman whose head is used as a flower pot with flowers coming out of her head, signifying growth and gems above her head. Jackson did the sketching; Amari Moore added the color and details on her Apple iPad; and Bryana worked on the vines and additional features. The colorful flowers and gems pop in stark contrast against the darker, more subdued parts of the piece.
Amari appreciated the time the three of them were able to take to work on a project together and to see each other’s expertise. Bryana agreed.
“It was very interesting to see us come together with our ideas, trying to figure out what we wanted to draw, how to draw it, and what medium we wanted to use and finally figuring it out,” she said. “Actually, it was pretty interesting...Definitely, we support each other like, really, really support each other, and everything that we do.”
The sisters even started a business together called Pics and Paint whereby Amari leads a group in a painting project and Bryana has a photo booth set up for portraits.
Bryana decided to major in photography at Sacramento State and started a business in photography, while also working in graphic design showcasing her graphic design work on Instagram at _brydesigns and her photography at _brycaptures.
“I like to photograph anything and everything that I can, but I’m mostly into portrait photography,” she said.
Meanwhile, Jackson is a sketch artist to be on the lookout for. He’s been drawing since age 6. Jackson was the kid who’d doodle in the margins of his homework.
He strives to find time every day to work on his art whether he’s painting or drawing in charcoal, pastel oil, or pastel chalk.
“And if I don’t draw every day, I make up it for like in like a couple of hours so if I don’t, if I don’t draw in like a week, I’ll draw like seven, seven small pictures in like a day,” Jackson said.
