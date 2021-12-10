Paul Allen Jones was born May 24, 1945, to Paul and Bernice Jones in San Diego.
At an early age, he traveled from San Diego to the family home in Conway, Arkansas where the lived for a number of years. During his childhood, he lived in Columbia, Missouri and in Macon, Georgia where he graduated from Lanier High School before moving to Sacramento.
Paul met his wife, Margie in Sacramento and they married at Fremont Presbyterian Church in 1967. He served in the U.S. Air Force where both Paul and Margie were stationed in the Philippines for a year-and-a-half. During Paul’s Air Force years, he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal and made the rank of staff sergeant under four years of service. Paul’s long-term work ethic showed through during those Air Force years, when he worked many hours of overtime processing military pay vouchers.
Paul graduated in 1973 from California State University, Sacramento and went to work for the CPA firm of Coopers and Lybrand. He eventually opened his own CPA firms first in Fair Oaks and then later in Elk Grove.
Paul enjoyed being a member of the Active 20-30 Club #1 and the Rotary Clubs of both Citrus Heights and Elk Grove where he served both as president. He loved being actively involved in Elk Grove community groups and served as treasurer of Project R.I.D.E., the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, as well as Club and Rotary District 5180 Treasurer. Paul and Margie also had the great pleasure of being host parents to Tomo, Anna, Jyri and Stephane. He served as the Rotary Youth Exchange Chairman for a number of years.
Paul was an avid outdoor person and cherished his days hunting and fishing with so many great friends. Those who visited his CPA office saw many “duck” memorabilia items in the rooms. As a CPA, he loved meeting his clients, many of whom became his longtime friends. His greatest times were spent four-wheeling, camping, motor-homing and working the property when he and Margie moved to Wilton in 1993. He treasured his large “barn” area where he loved collecting so many treasures during their 25 years there. His family was the center and love of his life.
Paul is survived by his wife, Margie of 54 years, his beloved sons Guy and Brett, as well as his wonderful daughters-in-law Kayti and Jill. Paul adored his grandchildren Raven, Porter, Ella, and Abbey and was so proud of all of them. In addition, he is survived by his sister Margaret (Peggy) Mitchell of Americus, Georgia.
Paul will be remembered for his love of family, friends and the service to others he provided through the Rotary Clubs. He was proud of recently receiving his 8th Rotary Paul Harris Award.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Lent Ranch, 10551 West Stockton Blvd., on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. outside at Rotary Grove in Elk Grove Regional Park. Attendees can call (916) 296-5162 for directions.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Inner Wheel USA Foundation, c/o Annelise Graf, 124 Miller Way, Folsom, CA 95630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.