The Elk Grove community, on June 11, once again gathered in support of the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation at the organization’s annual fundraiser, Bounty on the Boulevard at the District56 center.
More than 260 people attended the event, which featured a four-course dinner with wine and coffee, speeches, and a live auction headed by auctioneer and Sacramento County Supervisor Pat Hume who wore a salmon-colored suit jacket at the event.
The master of ceremonies of this fundraiser was Elk Grove High School graduate Kristen Simoes, an Emmy and Telly award-winning journalist and voice actor.
Marie Coleman, co-chair of Bounty on the Boulevard with Natasha Moore, spoke about Bounty on the Boulevard, which celebrated its 5th anniversary.
“We get a lot of support,” she said. “We have major donors who support us – Raley’s, Bel Air, Sheldon Wine (Shop), and Gilly’s Car (Wash & Dog) Wash, and Jackson Properties.
Coleman, who has headed the foundation’s fundraising for the past 17 years, recalled how this event was established.
“We were in the process of doing (Spotlight at the Ranch), and the (Mosher) family (of the Mosher Ranch) came and said Melba (Mosher), the matriarch of the family, is going to be 90 the following year, and we thought maybe it would be time (to conclude that fundraiser). So, we said, ‘Great.’ They gave us a year’s notice to look for another event.”
Following that conversation, Coleman searched online for a type of fundraising event that would meet the desire of the foundation. She noted that the organization’s committee ultimately decided upon a fundraiser similar to Sacramento’s annual Tower Bridge Dinner.
“Thanks to Brett Bohlmann and Boulevard Bistro, he headed the committee (and) got us all organized for our restaurants and all our help and all the equipment we needed, and we held our very first one at the (Old Town) Plaza,” she said.
The event has been held at the District56 center for the past two years.
Coleman mentioned that two years ago, the foundation set up a scholarship in the name of Dr. Arnold Adreani, who was an active member of the foundation for 28 years. Adreani, who spent three decades as a principal in the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) and was an active member of the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation for 28 years, died in 2020.
Moore referred to Bounty on the Boulevard as a “fantastic” event.
“We have people from all over Elk Grove who come and celebrate the foundation and also our (high school) seniors in Elk Grove who are graduating,” she said. “It’s our main fundraising event, so it’s our most important event of the year.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said that she was very impressed with this fundraiser.
“Bounty on the Boulevard does an amazing job raising money for the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, which as we saw has given away, just last year, $350,000 in scholarships for our Elk Grove Unified School District students.
“So, as a former (EGUSD) school board trustee, this is a wonderful way to give back and be a part of that scholarship.”
Elk Grove City Council Member Rod Brewer also praised the event.
“It’s all about us investing in our youth, making sure they have a great foundation to start their lives with, and the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation provides that,” he said. “And also, it’s all about community and family, and I think that’s why you have a large grouping of a who’s who here.”
Hume, who serves as president of the foundation’s board, noted that he was not surprised by the large number of people who attended this fundraiser.
“Elk Grove always comes out and it’s great,” he said. “This organization has been around since the late 1980s and it just grows every year. Even without us trying to solicit more scholarships, people want to support the foundation, because they recognize that it’s making the transition to higher education easier for these students that have been working so hard.”
Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez told the Citizen that it was important for him to attend this event.
“I’m in full support of the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation and the great work that they do raising funds to provide scholarships for our local youth here to advance into college and better themselves,” he said.
Arlene Hein, who had a long career with the Elk Grove Unified School District and serves as secretary of the foundation’s board, shared her thoughts about this fundraiser.
“I think that it’s a wonderful thing to do,” she said. “It’s kind of heartwarming to see when the kids get a scholarship maybe that I have sponsored and to read why they think they need it and what they’re going to do. So, I will continue to do this (work).”
Elk Grove resident Cherney Jackson, owner of CJ Sewing Co., explained what drew her to support this event.
“I am such a supporter of education,” she said. “I think it is the foundation for all that we do, and the ability to pour back into our community is invaluable. Our students are only going to be able to obtain what we can give them at this point, and with education they can far exceed what we in this generation can do.”
Genny Fulp, of Soroptimist International of Elk Grove, shared why she decided to attend the event.
“I’m at this event, because of what it stands for and what it does for the high school children of Elk Grove,” she said. “And I think everyone should be included in this (fundraiser), because I think it’s such an awesome way to raise money, and the food is really good.”
With another edition of this fundraiser completed, Coleman expressed gratitude for the community.
“I think we need to thank the citizens of Elk Grove and their friends and everyone they bring to the dinner, advertise for us lovingly every year,” she said.
Coleman, who also acknowledged the many donations of local businesses, received her own recognition during the event. She co-chaired her last fundraiser for the foundation, and she will soon move to San Clemente.
Coleman told the Citizen that being a part of the foundation’s fundraiser has been very gratifying.
“I so enjoy our scholarship dinner, and I see all of these students walking across the stage, getting scholarships to further their education,” she said.
The 6th annual Bounty on the Boulevard is scheduled for June 9, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.