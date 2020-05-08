First, we need to thank all the men and women who are working long hours in our hospitals, medical, and health care facilities. Our doctors, nurses and all other staff are tirelessly devoting their lives to ensure our care and safety. Thank you to all for everything that is being done.
Next, we thank our Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce for all that business leaders are doing to assist everyone. We also thank our federal and state and local leaders for their assistance with loans and other help to our Elk Grove businesses. Hopefully, they will all be open soon!
We also send our best wishes to all of our men and women who have been laid off or have lost their jobs, temporarily or permanently. We appreciate the assistance that is being provided for them and we hope they will be fully employed very soon!
This is truly a time when friends and neighbors need to reach out to offer help when needed. Families need to stay strong and support each other. These difficult and distressing times will end, and we will all have learned a great deal from what has taken place in the past months.
The Big Day of Giving – This annual day of giving was yesterday, May 7. Many organizations benefitted from the generosity of Elk Grove men and women. Special thanks to all of those who contributed!
May of 1942 – it was 78 years ago, that there was much sadness and confusion here in Elk Grove and Florin – but a very different sadness than we have today. It was the beginning of World War II, and all Japanese Americans on the West Coast were removed from their homes and sent to internment camps in faraway states. More than 2,000 men, women and children from our south Sacramento County area boarded trains to take them away from their homes. It was strawberry time here, and most of the land from what is now Highway 99 to Mather Air Force Base was filled with strawberry farms tended by Japanese Americans. The strawberries rotted in the fields as the trains rolled away. More than half of the students at Elk Grove High School, the only high school in the area, were Japanese American, and they all had to leave. There was much confusion among the students, school staff, and parents. Seniors missed their graduations, and today, we have hundreds of seniors who are missing theirs – even though the times are definitely very different!
Read more in the History Happened Here book, “We the People, A Story of Interment in America.” It is the story of Mary and Al Tsukamoto and their five year old daughter, Marielle, who had to leave their farm in Florin and were sent to an internment camp in Arkansas.
And get your strawberries now! They can be found in fields all around Elk Grove and Florin – and they are delicious!
Interesting information from Hans Feickert – Our EG Supergrad Hans (1968) was my 7th grade student at Elk Grove Elementary in my first year here in Elk Grove. He is a great history searcher and often sends me information that he finds, especially in long ago newspapers! It is amazing to see all that he finds online. The Feickert family has a long history here in Elk Grove. Ellen Feickert Elementary School is named after Hans’ mother, and it is located on land donated by Hans’ father, Adam Feickert. Adam was a longtime Boy Scout leader in Elk Grove, and Ellen was a teacher. Hans still lives on the former family farm. Keep up the good work, Hans!
Elk Grove Western Festival Follow Up – Well, we missed our great festival last weekend, and I wrote memories of past festival in last week’s HHH. Here is more about it, the annual Miss Elk Grove pageant.
This is the list of Elk Grove “royals”: In the first three years, the Royalty consisted of students from Elk Grove Elementary School where the festival started. Thus is who they were: 1957, Janet Lairsen, Don Crabbe; 1958, Mary Hearn, Rex Crane; 1959, Carolyn Robbins, Robert Anderson. I wonder where they all are now?
The Miss Elk Grove program started the next year, and here they are: 1960, Melody Trott; 1961, Betty Jean Warren; 1962, Linda Tanson; 1963, Rebel Trott; 1964, Penne Gant; 1965, Sharon Seiler; 1966, Judith Steward; 1967, Roberta White; 1968, Gayle Goddard; 1969, Terri Tedder; 1970, Mary Crane; 1971, Lynn Sunderland; 1972, Marjan Don; 1973, Casey Clark; 1974, Diane Fischlin; 1975, Donna Kearns; 1976, Alice Lucas; 1977, Laura Lynn Newbold; 1978, Mindy Schuh; 1979, Jackie Madruga; 1980, Susan Reese; 1981, Debbie Weaver; 1982, Janine Garcia; 1983, Leslie Terry; 1984, Sarah Pinkerton, 1985, Dinna Mendonca, and 1986, Kimberly Carroll. I am quite certain that 1987 was the last year of the pageant. I am hopeful that readers can tell me more about the problems that developed during that year when a male became one of the contestants.
NOTE : We send our condolences to the family and friends of Calvin Clark who left us recently. I have many wonderful memories of the Clark family, especially of Nelda who worked with me at James Rutter Middle School.
