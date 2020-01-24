We had two great events to start off the new 2020 year. The Elk Grove Hall of Fame was on Jan. 9, and the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce 68th Gala and Recognition event was on Jan. 10. I wrote about the Hall of Fame last week, and in this column you will find comments from the honorees.
Our outstanding Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce has been with us since 1952. Under the leadership of President CEO Angela Perry and her staff, and the Chamber Board of Directors, we are very fortunate to have such a dynamic group to support and promote our local businesses.
Awards were presented to volunteers and businesses for their outstanding work. Outgoing officers of the Board of Directors were thanked for their services, and incoming officers were sworn in. The master of ceremonies was Dr. Steven Ladd, former superintendent of the Elk Grove Unified School District and a Chamber Past president. The GALA event was held in the ballroom of the Wackford Community Center.
Bob Miller is now the chairman of the Chamber’s Board for 2020. He is with the First US Community Credit Union. He replaces Kevin Spease, ISSE Services who is now the Past Chair. The other officers are Vice Chair Joshua Green, Cosumnes CSD; Vice Chair Lisa Avila, Republic Services; and Treasurer Phyllis Baltz, Methodist Hospital.
Directors are Donna Ables, RE MAX Gold; Keith Lewis, State Farm Insurance; Dr. Edward Bush, Cosumnes River College; Frank Maita, Paula Maita and Company; Sarah Costa, Sutter Health; Nitza Medina-Garcoa, Business Solutions; Waldo Herrera, Realty World Connect; Christopher Hoffman, Elk Grove USD; and Jim O’Donnell, Herburger Publications.
The list of Chamber past chairs goes back to 1952. Many longtime Elk Grove residents will remember some of the long-ago Chamber chairs such as Tom Karamanos, Bob Batey, Jim Guttridge, Alvin Bartholomew, Ken Stapleton, Lowell Moll, Herb Grosz, and Glenn Houde.
There were a number of past chairs of the GALA event, including Elaine Wright, Mike Guttridge, Mona Escudero, Sophia Scherman, Oscar O’Con, David Herburger, Paula Maita, and many more.
We look forward to another great year with our Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce and the 69th GALA in 2021!
Now, let’s go back to the Hall of Fame and the six new community members who were inducted for 2019. Lance Armstrong did a great job last week telling the stories of the new honorees, but what I have here are comments made by Kay and Gil Albiani, Yvonne Buscher Bonacci, Dennis Buscher, and Jay DeWald - plus a few from me.
Kay and Gil Albiani: “We had children and grandchildren from the Albiani, Egan, and Quinn families. We are certain that many of them will make a positive impact on our community, state, and world. We hope we have encouraged that.”
Yvonne Bonacci: “I had a wonderful time and thought the event went very well. My family members there were my husband Richard, my son Brett and his wife Lisa, their children, Brady and Sierra, my daughter Kim and her husband Josh, my friend and classmate Sara Mendoza Curtis and her husband Syd, my longtime friend Fay Kerekes and her friend Steve Whinlock, and my classmate Marina Montoya Betschart and her husband (and our classmate) Clark Betschart. It is an incredible honor and I still can’t believe it, it will take a while to sink in. I was amazed at all the wonderful speeches and the fact that the honorees were all hometown folks and still working and living in the area, which made it even more special.”
Dennis Buscher: “I think that this is a great event to recognize people in Elk Grove that take an active part in our community. Hopefully it will encourage others to see the benefits of community involvement. It also shows the community that there are a lot of people behind the scenes that help make Elk Grove a great place to live. It is a great honor to be in the Hall of Fame with so many talented and dedicated people that have given so much time and talent to the city of Elk Grove. The event was very well organized and the facility was beautiful. It made it very relaxed for people to visit and enjoy themselves.”
Jay DeWald – “I feel very honored to have been chosen, as most of the inductees expressed that night. There are so many in the community who deserve this award. I am sure that many of those will be standing where we were. It makes one feel even more attached to the community, something one doesn’t really think about on a daily basis or when doing community activities. Family members present were my wife Terri, my daughter Cat Davis, my brothers Dan and Dale, my cousins Jim Entrican and his wife AnnaClare, and John Van Doren was also there. My mom is 94 and not up to any traveling so was not able to make it.”
And from me: It truly was an honor and an enjoyable evening. I have many to thank for the opportunities I have had to be involved in the Elk Grove community – my family, EGUSD, the Citizen, and the purchasers of HHH books for scholarships.
BOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 75 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. You can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education.
