It is September – and in Elk Grove, that means History Week! This will be our fourth annual celebration of our local history of the Elk Grove area – the city of Elk Grove, Franklin, Florin, Wilton, Sloughhouse, and Sheldon. History Week was started by EG Supergrad David Lema in 2016, and it continues each year and gets bigger and better.
The 2019 History Week will take place the last full week in September, starting on Saturday, Sept. 21 and running through Saturday, Sept. 28. Most of the events are coordinated by EG Supergrad Louis Silveira and the Elk Grove Historical Society. We all look forward to great participation and enjoyment for all.
Readers – be sure that all of these are marked on your calendars. You will not want to miss any of the wonderful events that will take place.
Tickets for most of the events can be obtained from the website of the Elk Grove Historical Society – https.elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com. The phone number to call is (916) 685-8115. The email address is eghs@elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com.
Saturday, Sept. 21, Plow-To-Plate Dinner, (6-9 p.m.) – This great dinner is sponsored by the Elk Grove Historical Society, and it will take place at the historical society’s museum grounds at Elk Grove Regional Park. The cost is $80, and it is a fundraiser for the Rhoads School that is at the park. Local chefs will prepare the multi course meal as they have done for the past years as first organized by historical society leader Jim Entrican. Master chefs Keith and Amy Breedlove from Culinerdy Kitchen are featured this year.
Sunday, Sept. 22, Pinkerton Picnic in the Park, (12:30-3 p.m.) – This event was started by the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce Leadership Team, and it continues each year, now hosted by the Elk Grove Historical Society. Last year, we honored the Herburger Family for all they do to promote local history. This year, we will honor the Elk Grove Unified School District for their wonderful support of local history and their 60th anniversary as a unified school district. The picnic is free, and it takes place at the EG Historical Society museum grounds in Elk Grove Regional Park. Catered picnic lunch can be obtained at $10 for adult and $5 for children. Or you can bring your own picnic lunch. Monica Ross and Sandra Robinson are handling all the details for the historical society, and we all look forward to seeing Readers, EGUSD folks, long ago graduates, and everyone there. A perpetual trophy honoring EGUSD will be presented to school district leaders. There will be historic games for the family and children to play.
Sunday, Sept. 22, Linda Mae Mahon Lema (LMML) Foundation Annual Performance Matinee, (2-5 p.m.), at the Sunshine Event Center, 9360 Elk Grove-Florin Road, #4. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased via: PayPal at PayPal.me/LMMLFoundation. The matinee will feature the story of Irene B. West, Elk Grove’s first African American teacher who was recently recognized by the city of Elk Grove for all her achievements. The Foundation Players cast is comprised of alumnae and current students of the Sheldon High School TheaterWORKS Program.
Monday, Sept. 23, Sloughhouse Cemetery Tour – (4 p.m. until dusk), no charge. The tour of our historic cemetery on Jackson Road will be led by Roberta Tanner, who is our expert on the stories of our early settlers.
Tuesday, Sept. 24, Franklin Cemetery Tour, (4 p.m. until dusk), no charge. The tour of this historic cemetery on Franklin Boulevard will be led by Dennis Buscher, our expert on the Franklin area and the early families of that area.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, Rhoads School Tour, (4 p.m. until dusk), no charge. The tour guide will be Roberta Tanner, our expert on the Rhoads School and the family of Thomas and Elizabeth Rhoads.
Thursday, Sept. 26, Old Town Elk Grove Tour – (4 p.m. until dusk). No charge. The tour begins at the Old Town Plaza by the railroad tracks on Elk Grove Boulevard. The tour of our historic businesses in Elk Grove will be led by our expert business person, Angi Perry, who is the head of the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce.
Friday, Sept. 27, Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, (11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.). Tickets are available at the Chamber website. The speaker will be Jim Entrican, and he will bring everyone up to date on the History of Elk Grove businesses. The luncheon takes place at Valley-Hi Country Club.
Saturday, Sept. 28 - Mahon Ranch Hop & Brew Fest (2-8 p.m.). Tickets are $40 adult, and $15 under age 13. This is the second annual event at the Ranch, and everyone will learn about the history of HOPS in our Elk Grove area right there at the historic Mahon Ranch on Grant Line Road.
History Week is an opportunity to bring us all together as we appreciate our past and look forward to our future.
And we have another history event in September. The famous Arnie Zimbelman will be the speaker-presenter at the meeting of the Elk Grove Historical Society on Monday evening, Sept. 16. Arnie was a long time history teacher at Elk Grove High School and later at Cosumnes River College. He was also actively involved in the Strauss Festival. See more on the EG Historical Society website.
Read more about History Week in future HHH columns.
