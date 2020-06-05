Elk Grove, CA (95624)

Today

Windy with sunshine. High 77F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.