It was a very busy time for our schools in May 2020 with promotions and graduations. They were all very different due to the inability for people to gather together. But school and district staff members were very clever in how they made the arrangements.
Here are stories from several principals – Dave Neves of Elk Grove Elementary; Chandra Victor of Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School, and Doug Craig of Laguna Creek High School.
From Mr. Neves: “I’ve had the honor and privilege to preside at over 27 sixth grade promotions in Elk Grove. Never in my wildest dreams would I believe that I’d watch my sixth graders promote via a slideshow presentation on a computer screen instead of my usual place on the promotion stage.
“Fortunately, our students are very skilled in technology and Internet-based learning. When distance learning was launched in April, my students and staff hit the ground running.
“Unlike most promotions that fade in our memories, I can guarantee that all of our students will always remember their sixth grade year as many of us remember other world-wide events. Students of Elk Grove Elementary School’s promoting class of 2020 learned valuable lessons about strength, courage, and stepping up that might not have occurred until later in life. The slideshow I watched honoring all of my children will never replace the ceremonious hugs, high-fives, and smiling faces I so missed on this day, but the slideshow will stand as hard evidence of the growth and development of this wonderful group of children.
From Ms. Victor: “We were trying to find ways to still honor our 8th graders using other resources. We put together a virtual promotion following the same format as our in-person promotion ceremonies. It’s unfortunate that we could not all be together, but we worked hard to put something together that our families would enjoy. We announced our awards, and this was the first time students found out that they were selected. This was an exciting piece of our virtual ceremony.
“During these past months, we obtained our AVID certification, which is exciting. Also, we held two Zoom ceremonies for students earning their Platinum Paw or Platinum Paw with Distinction. It was nice to see and recognize these students.
“Overall, switching to a distance learning model was challenging, but our staff, students, and parents handled it well. It really was more of an emergency learning model as changes had to be made quickly. Our teachers handled the shift well, but they wanted to be back in the classroom with their students. We miss our kids!
From Mr. Craig: “We tried to do as much as possible for our seniors to help relieve the pain of losing so many special events. Teacher Aneka McKean (Laguna Creek High School Graduate, 2009), created a slide template for kids to put pictures and where they were going to college. She created a slideshow of them all combined and posted it. Our cap and gown distribution was very special. We put the names of the students on the baseball field fence, and we had staff members lined up in the parking lot cheer them on as they drove by. We did our Senior Awards ceremony, our Outstanding Scholars (Top 10) and Honored Educator celebration in video formats.
“For the Virtual Graduation Ceremony, we made sure that we had all of the components that we normally do at our graduations. We had two wonderful speeches. A student performed the national anthem on his saxophone, and a student sang an original song that she wrote. I was able to perform a science experiment as has been my tradition. I think it turned out great and our seniors appreciated it.”
Thank you to principals Doug Craig, Chandra Victor, and Dave Neves for sharing your stories of how their schools handled their promotions and graduation.
This is my message to all: Congratulations to our wonderful students as they move on in their lives! This has been a difficult year for all of them, but there is much we can all learn from challenging times. We have all learned how to stay safe and healthy during the past months. We have learned how to take care of others and do what needed to be done to help families, friends, and neighbors. We found that there is much we can learn during difficult times and we now know what to do in the future when we are faced with challenges. This is a good time to thank our parents, families, friends, teachers, and school staffs for their support! Congratulations to all!
Note: Read about more of the recipients of the History Happened Here scholarships in the coming weeks. The recipients were Hong Vo of Pleasant Grove High School, Kelly Chan of Laguna Creek High School, Maxwell Gallegos of Pleasant Grove High School, Alexis Stronen of Sheldon High School, and Angelica Anderson of Franklin High School. I wrote about Hong and Kelly last week, and the stories of the three others will be in the next weeks.
Here is another great thank you to all the purchasers of History Happened Here books. They are the people who created the $1,000 scholarships, and we have had 80 of them since 2002!
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 80 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.