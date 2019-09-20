Elk Grove History Week is here! Sept. 21-28! The Plow to Plate Dinner is tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 21. And the Pinkerton Picnic in the Park, honoring the Elk Grove Unified School District for its 60th anniversary, is Sunday, Sept. 22. Both will be at the grounds of the Elk Grove Historical Society’s museum on East Stockton Boulevard at Elk Grove Regional Park.
You can still get tickets for both at www.elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com. You can contact the Elk Grove Historical Society at (916) 685-8115 and eghs@elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com.
The weekend also includes the Linda Mae Mahon Lema (LMML) Foundation Matinee on Sunday afternoon, honoring Irene B. West. But, it appears that the matinee is sold out. Here is the website: PayPal at PayPal.me/LMMLFoundation.
Read more about all of these events in last week’s HHH column.
We have four History Week Tours, and they are all free – the Sloughhouse Cemetery on Meiss Road off Jackson Highway, the Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, the Rhoads School in Elk Grove Regional Park, and Old Town Elk Grove. Here is what history experts have to say about the tours:
Sloughhouse Pioneer Cemetery Tour, Monday, Sept. 23, and the Rhoads School Tour, Wednesday, Sept.25. This is from Roberta Tanner, our Sloughhouse history expert and the guide for both tours:
“The tours are from 4 p.m. to dusk. The cemetery is the oldest pioneer cemetery in northern California, marked by the burial of William Daylor in 1850. Daylor and his partner, Jared Sheldon, who were some of the first settlers in the area. Sheldon is also buried in the cemetery along with about 300 early California settlers. Docents will share stories and pictures of some of these people. Included in the stories is the tale of heroism of John Rhoads who was one of the rescuers of the ill-fated Donner party.
“John’s commitment to keep a promise saved the life of at least one person and prompted the naming of a one-room school after him. The school, located now in Elk Grove Regional Park, will be open for a tour. It is one of only a few early schools that has been preserved and restored and is being used for a living history program for students. They come dressed as pioneers and spend a day immersed in the routine of a child living in the 1890s. Living the experience teaches much more than reading it in a book. Anyone interested in great stories will enjoy these tours.”
Franklin Cemetery Tour, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 4 p.m. to dusk, at the corner of Franklin Boulevard and Hood-Franklin Road.
This is from Franklin historian, Dennis Buscher: “The Cemetery was established about 1854. It was maintained by volunteers, by the Franklin Baptist Church, and then by the County of Sacramento. It merged in 1969 with the Elk Grove Cosumnes Cemetery District. The cemetery is undergoing a huger renovation and plans will be on display.
“The cemetery contains graves of many local early farming families as well residents of the Delta where the water was too high for a local cemetery. There is also a large section that was set aside for the Chinese residents of the Delta.
“While it is best known for the grave of Alexander Hamilton Willard from the Lewis & Clark expedition who died in 1866, there are many family plots of early settlers in south Sacramento County. Docents will be at about 12 of the family plots, to include Keema, Glann, Frey, Luttig, Kunsting, Willard, Bilby, Gilliam, Ehrhard, George, Schoech families as well as Aaron Moses Tullis, a bachelor who was murdered in 1878 by those that wanted to control his estate. Learn more about our forefathers of the Elk Grove and Franklin areas.”
Old Town Elk Grove Tour, Thursday, Sept.26, 6 p.m. This is from Angela Perry, the president of the Old Town Foundation and president, CEO of the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce: “Join us and discover the rich history of our Old Town District. Learn about the histories of the buildings, including their destruction and rebirth after Elk Grove’s two devastating fires. Hear about the families and businesses of yesteryear, and discover little-known facts about Elk Grove, including its role in World War II and its wine district.
“We will begin the tour in the heart of Old Town at the Old Town Plaza. Enjoy an evening stroll through the jewel of the city.”
Other History Week events include the Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, Sept. 27 with Jim Entrican as the speaker telling us all about the history of Old Town Elk Grove and the long ago businesses there. Contact the Chamber for tickets.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, is the last event, the Hops and Brewfest at the Mahon Ranch on Grant Line Road. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for children. You can contact Tom and Cindy Mahon at (916) 952-417. Read more about this event in next week’s HHH. And read more about History Week in the past HHH columns.
NOTE: Coming up is another great event – The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival on the first weekend in October that’s happening on Oct. 5-6 at Elk Grove Regional Park.
ANOTHER NOTE: Congratulations to Rebecca Davis, Elk Grove’s Citizen of the Year for 2019!
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 71 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education and the city of Elk Grove. Look for me in the entry area of both places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.