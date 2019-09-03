Elk Grove Multicultural Festival – We had a wonderful day in Elk Grove Regional Park on Aug. 24 as we celebrated the diversity and inclusion of our many cultures in our Elk Grove area. The park was filled with people, young and old, and there was much to see and do including music, dances, art, food and much, much more. We thank all those who worked so hard to make it so great, and we look forward to the 2020 festival. A special thanks to Jodie Moreno who helped us set up our HHH vendor booth – and we sold lots of books at the event! Thanks also to Louis Silveira, Marielle Tsukamoto, and John Shook.
Schools – Our Elk Grove students are all in school, and the 2019-20 school year is off to a good start. We wish every student and all staff members a wonderful year of learning and teaching. Remember – Elk Grove Unified School District is celebrating its 60th birthday this year, going back to 1959 when our elementary districts combined with our Elk Grove High School District. We had 3,000 students and 10 schools 60 years ago. Today, we have 67 schools and 63,000 students! EGUSD is wonderful!
City – Our city of Elk Grove is celebrating its 19th birthday for we became a city on July 1, 2000. We started with 72,665 residents, and today we have more than 170,000. Our city is wonderful!
People – We always have many people to recognize, and here are some of them: Timothy Albright is our new police chief, and we welcome him to his new position. He has been with us for many years, and now he is in our top position!
Micaela Dimos, a teacher at Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School, continues to be recognized for the amazing work that she does. In July, she was one of eight educators from schools and performing arts centers nationwide to work with Broadway greats in New York City. We are very fortunate to have Micaela inspiring our students in Elk Grove.
Sofia Fojas – We have a new visual and performing arts program director at the Elk Grove Unified School District. The new program highlights the importance of arts education in our schools and the community. Director Fojas’s goal is to bolster and support the arts across all grade levels and within the community. She comes to us from San Francisco USD where she supervised cultural equity and social justice in the arts.
Samuel Jackman Middle School – Principal Michael Anderson and a very large group of staff members and community supporters attended the August meeting of EGUSD Board of Education to show their support for the naming of their gymnasium. The board approved the request for the Carrie Ladd Gymnasium. She was a physical education teacher at the school for 26 years before she ended her battle with cancer last year.
Update on a Scholar - Miah Moore, a 2018 graduate of Cosumnes Oaks High School, was a recipient of the Timothy Pinkerton Memorial Scholarship. She sends us news on what she has been doing: “I hope you and your family are doing well. I wanted to thank you again for your continued support in my academic endeavors. I have completed my first year and will be entering my second year at Azusa Pacific University. I have acquired many academic accomplishments including making the dean’s list and gaining certifications to prepare me for my desired career. I appreciate all that you have done to contribute to my academic success, and I look forward to all the things to come in this next year. Blessings!”
We thank Miah for her message, and we wish her well this next year. We also thank ALL the scholarship donors, recipients. I would like to hear from those who received the History Happened Here Scholarships – going back to 2002!
Kammerer Family Park is open, and if you have not been to it, it is well worth a visit – in south Elk Grove, west of West Stockton Boulevard on Upbeat Way. It is a great park of the Cosumnes CSD and the city of Elk Grove. It is a wonderful tribute to the Kammerer family that has been a part of the Franklin-Bruceville area since the early 1900s.
The Buddhist Church of Florin is celebrating its 100th anniversary as it was started in 1919. It has been an amazing century for the church and its members.
Our historic Sloughhouse Cemetery will be open for tours on Sept. 14 and during History Week on Sept. 23.
The Elk Grove Historical Society has tried for many years to restore the historic Reese School that was moved to the Elk Grove Regional Park grounds. But, a hard decision had to be made, and at the end of August, the building was taken down. However, many historic parts of it will be preserved.
Class reunions continue – Louis Silveira keeps track of the high school reunions, especially for Elk Grove High School, and there are many year. Long ago students love to get together and get caught up with each other.
Note: We send our condolences to the family and friends of Debbie Womack Baker and Teresa Gomes who left us recently.
