It is the first of May, and for the past 63 years, the first weekend in May was our Elk Grove Western Festival time! We will celebrate it in our sheltered places at home this year, but the wonderful memories of past years will be with us. To help you remember, here is some history of our fantastic Western Festival.
But first, here is the message from the Board of Directors – “Given the recent developments with COVID-19, in particular county and state direction around events, we have decided to cancel the annual Elk Grove Western Festival. While we love nothing more than hosting our community, our priority is your well-being and livelihood. As a result, the Elk Grove Western Festival has been canceled for 2020.”
Officers of the Western Fest5ival committee are President Ken Johnston, Norm DeYoung, Lynden King, Jay DeWald, Elliot Mulberg, Cheryl Griess, Mike Matwiczak, Sam and Sandi Foster, Michael Stodden, Sandy Kaiser, Gordon Johnston, Richard Bryant, Veronica Champayne, Crawford Paten, Joyce Carter, Randy Stewart, Judy Cullum, Lindsey Peralta, Lori Alaniz, Charlie O’Neil, Nina Kuhl, and Ed Anhorn.
We thank them all for their hard work to keep the Western Festival going, and if they did not have to cancel it, the 2020 festival would have been wonderful once again!
Now, here are some memories of past festivals. This is how it all stated in 1957!
Elk Grove Elementary School was an independent district as the Elk Grove Unified School District was not formed until 1959. The school and district were on Elk Grove Boulevard, the school’s campus is now our Cosumnes Community Services District headquarters. Raymond Case was the principal/superintendent, and the school was sometimes referred to as “The Grammar School.”
The Mothers’ Club was an active group at the school, and it was headed by Sue Mikles (Morse). It was her idea to have a school festival that could be a community event. The organization was designed for a time when mothers were home during the day and could take part in daytime school activities. They helped with immunizations, the library, field trips and fundraising, just like they do today, and in Elk Grove, they had this great idea to have a festival.
Assisting Sue Morse with festival planning and duties were: Ada Merritt, Shirley Foster; Jane Morse, June Halverson, Beth Worcester, Minnie Guttridge, and Bess Cupps. These are very familiar names to longtime Elk Grove people.
The parents chose the first day of a month because it was payday and everyone would have money jingling in their pockets to make the festival a success. May was selected because school was still in session and families were connected to the school, which they might not be during the summer months. Also May was cooler and a more pleasant time in terms of weather, unless it surprised everyone by bringing rain which it did for a few festivals.
The theme the mothers selected for the 1957 Western Festival was: “Working together for our children, our school, our home, and our community.”
During the week prior to the festival, weeds were pulled in the cemetery, the trees were whitewashed, western apparel was sold in local stores, and businesses encouraged employees to dress western. The festival parade had 60 entries. Anyone could enter and there were lots of students riding decorated bicycles. After the parade, all the festival activities were held in the high school cafeteria across the street, now Joseph Kerr Middle School.
Television was new, but the parents were able to get some information on the new communication system.
The event was a great success. After paying expenses, the parents were able to buy glasses, give medical assistance to needy students, purchase record players, records, rainy day games for the classrooms, and new furniture for the teachers’ room.
Long before Western Festival, it had become customary for Elk Grove area families to gather under the shady oaks in what is now Elk Grove Park on the first weekend in May. From the late 1800s until well after Elk Grove Regional Park was created in 1904, the Elk Grove Grange held its huge picnic in the wonderful grove of trees responsible for our name of Elk Grove. Families came from all over Sacramento County and around - with horse and buggies and later by train. It was the biggest event of the year, under the great old oak trees - a fabulous family picnic, dancing, baseball, listening to politicians with their dramatic oratory, and being with friends.
Who remembers this?
“The wagons roll along the street
The rhythm of the horses’ feet –
When Gram and Gramp came west for gold.
Join hands with neighbors, live again –
Those times, they say, when MEN WERE MEN!
Put worry, cares and tasks away –
Go WESTERN on the first of MAY!”
Remember everyone dressing Western for the week? The Beard Contest? The famous Cake Walk? The Miss Elk Grove contest? Jeannie Womack, the famous parade chairman for many years? And future California governor and U.S. president Ronald Reagan, the Grand Marshall of the 1966 Western Festival?
You get a Western Festival gold star if you remember them all!
