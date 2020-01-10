A lot of history happens in the winter months, and here are some stories from December 2019 and January 2020!
Elk Grove Hall of Fame – The 3rd annual Hall of Fame ceremony was held last night, and I will write more about it next week. The event to honor Elk Grove men and women for their contributions started in 2017. Former Elk Grove City mayor, Gary Davis, began the program, and it continues now for the third year. It is also sponsored by the Elk Grove Community Council and the City of Elk Grove.
Inductees last night were Gil and Kaye Albiani, Dennis Buscher, Yvonne Buscher Bonacci, Jay Dewald, and me! It was a great honor and I thank all who nominated me and those who were there to support us.
Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s Gala – Today, our Chamber is holding its 68th annual recognition event to celebrate its many years of supporting business in Elk Grove. Chamber President- CEO Angela Perry and her staff and the Chamber Board do an outstanding job with everything that they do. I will write about this event next week.
Elk Grove Historical Society – Our great history group has new officers for 2020! We welcome them all to the leadership of our great society.
President: Ken Miller; Vice President, Rosemarie Miller; 2nd Vice President, Dennis Buscher; Recording Secretary, Pam Phelps; Correspondence Secretary, Cindy Mahon; and Treasurer, Jeannette Lawson.
Nancy Herota – Sacramento County Office of Education Superintendent David Gordon recently announced that Dr. Herota would be the new Deputy Superintendent. Many Elk Grove folks remember Nancy when she worked with State and Federal programs. And, they also remember Dave Gordon as he was EGUSD superintendent from 1995 to 2004. We appreciate the great work that they both do, and we congratulate Nancy for her latest accomplishment.
Marielle Tsukamoto – Our famous traveler is in Egypt for a few weeks, but she keeps busy doing presentations and selling HHH books wherever she goes. She will be at the California History Museum in the coming months talking to students about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Recently, Marielle spoke to the members of the Ranch Murieta Kiwanis Club at the invitation of long time EGUSD administrator, Carole Sacre.
Mike Zehnder – The Zehnder Ranch Elementary School has a box of History Happened Here books, thanks to the work of Mike Zehnder and the Zehnder family. Books were purchased for the John Zehnder Library, and copies of “We the People, a Story of Internment” in America for staff members. We applaud the Zehnders for making sure that the students and staff of the Zehnder Ranch Elementary School are aware of Elk Grove history.
Ardent Magazine – Readers can enjoy the history of the Zehnder family by reading about them in the latest issue of the magazine. It is available at many business places in Elk Grove. We thank Justin and Sara Pinnell for allowing me to write about our local families and their history.
Elk Grove-opoly – One of my Christmas gifts was a new board game that focuses on Elk Grove. It is great to see so many of our local businesses and places on the game. Readers may want to check it out.
Donations to Scholarships – We received funds from many donors for the scholarship designated for my late husband, John T. Pinkerton (Tom). We send huge thank yous to these local folks in addition to those from other states: Arnold and Marcia Adreani, John and Cheryl Bennett, Dennis Buscher, Kirsti Cripe Rauser, Stephen and Paula Zehnder, Dorothy Kiser, Joe Simoes, Frederic Fenton, Jeff Raulien, Warren and Patricia Weaver, and Blair and Debbie Springer. We thank them all for their generosity as well as all those who brought food, made phone calls, and sent flowers, emails, and cards. We are fortunate to have so many thoughtful folks in our wonderful Elk Grove.
Sherman Doll – We also received a $500 scholarship donation for History Happened Here from my long ago student who continues to support our students with scholarships. He has made previous $500 donations and keeps in touch with us even though he has lived in other states and countries. Thank you for your generosity, Sherman!
I wrote about Supergrad Sherman in HHH, June 2017. He has been all over the world, and he continues to support us in Elk Grove. This is a quote from Sherman from 2017: “These experiences at a young age aren’t things my children and grandchildren have experienced. I learned a lot of self-reliance at an early age that has been a blessing in my life. Elk Grove was the perfect place in which to grow up. I’ve had a wonderful and full life for which I’m grateful.”
That was well said a few years ago, and I am sure that many who grew up in Elk Grove feel the same way. We thank Sherman again for staying in touch and for his generous donations to scholarships.
Note: We send our condolences to the family and friends of Joe Daehling who left us recently. We also send our condolences to the family and friends of James Holmes who left us during the holiday season.
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 75 scholarships with each one $1,000 – Make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education.
