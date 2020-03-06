Kelly Gonzalez was the focus of last week’s HHH column, and today, readers will meet two more of our outstanding people at the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD). They are Chantal Panis, Recreation Supervisor, and Angela Newman, Recreation Manager. The CSD provides fire and emergency medical services for the Elk Grove and Galt communities and they also manage Elk Grove’s parks system.
Chantal Udasco Paris – She first heard about Elk Grove when her aunt and uncle moved to the town in the early 1990s. With her family, she took many trips to visit them from Castroville. This is how she describes those days: “From ages 7-10, I spent part of my summer vacation with my cousins in Elk Grove. I enjoyed the warm days and new friends. My parents enjoyed taking part in the neighborhood barbecues. Elk Grove had a sense of community we had not experienced before. In 1993, my parents decided Elk Grove was a great place to raise a family and to be close to our cousins. We moved to the Laguna side of Elk Grove and I attended John Ehrhardt Elementary, and later, Harriet Eddy Middle School. I graduated from Laguna Creek High School in 2001.”
That was Supergrad Chantal’s beginning in Elk Grove, and she continues to enjoy it here.
“Elk Grove gave me so many opportunities to try new activities. Through Elk Grove CSD Parks and Recreation (before the name changed to Cosumnes CSD) I took swim lessons at Jerry Fox Swim Center. I took dance classes and played softball. Elk Grove Park was a big part of my childhood. We had many family BBQs, birthday parties and softball games there.
Chantal started working at the CSD in 2010. She was a part-time Kid Central site director and provided out-of-school enrichment at local schools and summer camp. She was promoted to be the Tiny Tot Preschool Coordinator where she supported early childhood programming at eight locations.
Chantal became the preschool supervisor and continued to mentor preschool teachers and aides to provide “joyful and meaningful” experiences for Elk Grove families. Two years ago, she returned to Kid Central as supervisor in addition to supervising the Recreation Adventures program for adults with disabilities.
Chantal’s responsibilities now include supervising six Kid Central School Year Sites and Summer Camp at the CSD Youth Center in Elk Grove Park. Her mission continues to be of service of how to give back to the community in which she grew up.
“I look to the needs of the families in our community and to find ways to provide meaningful experiences,” she tells us. “We strive to include new experiences which may include active games, Leaders-in-Training programs, Kindness & Mindfulness into each participant’s day.
“I truly value the relationships we build and the memories we create because I know the impact it had on me when I was growing up in Elk Grove.”
This is the story of Angela Edwards Newman, recreation manager at the CSD. Like Chantal, she is an Elk Grove Supergrad.
“I am a proud graduate of Joseph Kerr Middle School and Laguna Creek High School (1998). “My husband and I are raising our two kids here in Elk Grove. I started working for the CSD during my freshman year of college as a receptionist at the Laguna Town Hall. Throughout my career with the district, I have worked in special events, contracted classes, sponsorship, registration, facilities, and teens.
“I am a recreation manager, who is always looking for the next project to get involved in. I feel lucky to work with Teen Programs and Therapeutic Services. My team provides recreation programing for people with disabilities; in addition, we also have a focus on teens. We create programs that build teens up and show them how to give back and engage with their community. I’ve also stayed true to my roots within the CSD by working with the Community Support and Contracted Classes team. They are a talented group who discover, coordinate and support hundreds of classes and events that are held in Elk Grove each year.
“We have certainly gotten bigger. When I first started with the CSD, everyone did a little bit of everything. But as we have had the opportunity to expand our programing, our staffs have been able to expand their skills and become amazing at what they do. Just look at the Giant Pumpkin Festival. It went from a one-day event limited to a small section of Elk Grove Park to now a regional festival spanning two days and the entire park. We have been fortunate to have strong leadership that allowed us to grow with the community.
“I love seeing the impact I have on my community. Seeing customers connect with the person helping them at the registration counter, or watching kids become inspired by a teacher is the best part of my job. It doesn’t matter where I’m positioned within the district, I know I am part of an organization that is making a difference in the community every day.”
We thank Chantal and Angela for sharing their stories with us, and we also thank Jenna Brinkman, CSD Marketing and Communications Supervisor, for her assistance. Our Cosumnes Community Services District serves us well. We thank all of them for what they do for all of us. Read about more CSD Supergrads in future HHH columns.
