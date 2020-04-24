This is not an ordinary springtime, and it will go down in history as a very difficult time for everyone. We try to stay safe and we stay at home, and we have several new terms that we will remember forever – COVID-19, Shelter in Place, social distancing, staying 6 feet apart from others, wearing face masks, no shaking hands, and washing our hands all the time! And, we now know what the Zoom program is all about!
Our traditional Elk Grove Western Festival that has been with us since 1957 will not take place this year, and we will greatly miss the parade and festivities at Elk Grove Regional Park on the first weekend in May.
Our Spotlight on Scholars that has been held since 1987, has also been canceled. We have been giving scholarships to students since 1955 when Raymond Case, who was then the superintendent-principal of Elk Grove Elementary School District, started the program. He wanted to show his appreciation for having been selected as the Elk Grove Citizen of the Year. Those first scholarships were only a few dollars and now what we provide is at least $1,000 for each student, and sometimes more. Although the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation will not have a formal event for the presentations this year, more than 200 Elk Grove students will receive scholarship funds for college. We wish them all well during these difficult times as they try to prepare for college. Read more on the webpage of the foundation, www.ElkGroveRSF.org.
The Board of Directors of the Foundation does a remarkable job of keeping track of the donors and scholarship recipients. We thank them all for their outstanding work: President John Shook; vice presidents Arnold Adreani, Pat Hume, Rebecca Davis; treasurer Steve Singleton; and secretary Arlene Hein. Other board members are Warren Weaver, Frank Lucia, Pat Weaver, Kay Albiani, Faye Bundeson, Marie Coleman, Merrilee Lewis Engel, Dan Lawrence, Janet Hume, Dru Bornhoef, Suzanne Kennedy, Chet Madison, Natasha Moore, Craig Murray, Elizabeth Pinkerton, Xanthi Pinkerton, Kevin Spease, and Mike Zehnder. We thank them all for their great work!
HHH and Pinkerton Scholarship Recipients – as readers know, I provide five scholarships each year, and each recipient will receive $1,000. The funds are from the sales of “History Happened Here” books.
These are the students for 2020: Angelica Anderson, Franklin High School; Alexis Sironen, Sheldon High School; Hong Le Xuan Vo, Pleasant Grove High School; Maxwell Gallegos, Pleasant Grove High School; Kelly Chan, Laguna Creek High School.
Congratulations to all five of them! I will write their stories in future issues of History Happened Here.
Family History from Jean Hardesty – I wrote several stories about the Hardesty family and Bruceville in 2014, and Jean has sent me more information. I will write about her and the Hardesty family of the Franklin-Bruceville area next week. In addition to her work on the ranch, Jean worked for the post office as a rural mail carrier for 21 years. The Hardesty Ranch was at the end of Christemsen Lane which is now known as Camp Road. Paul’s father, Joseph O. Hardesty, purchased the property from Robert and Zoie Christemsen in 1954. In about 1860, the 80-acre property had been homesteaded by Robert Christemsen Sr. The Christemsens were descendants of Elitha Donner Wilder. Today’s Twin Cities Road was Wilder-Ferguson Road at that time. Read more next week!
This is a follow up from last week, a message from our multi-talented family friend Colleen Flynn who lives in Auburn and is a family friend. She tells us about family searches for history:
From Colleen Flynn: “Well I kind of got carried away with the information you requested on family research!
“If you are thinking about doing your family tree, in my opinion, Ancestry.com is the easiest way to go. I’ve been researching my family history off and on since 1996 and in the beginning I had moderate success with this site. However, when Ancestry DNA came online it was like winning the family tree lotto! DNA testing will cost you about $100 but they frequently have half-off sales, especially around holidays; sale or not, it’s worth it. Since doing my DNA test through this site, I’ve gone back as far as my 19th great grandfather born in 1303.
“Newspapers.com. Old newspapers are very useful as there’s information from obituaries you won’t find anywhere else. The Internet Archive (https://archive.org) is a nonprofit library of millions of free books, movies, software, music, websites, and more. Their mission is to provide universal access to all knowledge. It’s not what someone would categorize as a genealogical site but I’ve found out a lot of interesting things on this site. Earlier, I typed in one of my ancestor’s names and found three books he’d authored and a log from a whaling ship he owned. It’s not transcribed but has pictures of each page of the log so I can actually see my fifth great grandfather’s handwriting…pretty cool….and to top it off… it’s free!
Other free sites: Cyndislist.com – this site has links to everything genealogy-related, U.S. Genweb Project usgenweb.org, FindAGrave.com, FamilySearch.org, Rootsweb.com, MyHeritage.com, Daughters of the American Revolution -https://services.dar.org/public/dar_research/search/default.cfm?tab_id=0.
Many thanks to Colleen for sharing this information.
