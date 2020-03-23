Well, it has been an interesting week in Elk Grove and all over the world! The coronavirus dominates the news, and things keep changing! Instead of March History, I should call this NEW March Madness!
The Elk Grove Unified School District closed all schools last week, and now they will be closed until April 3, or maybe longer. Schools also closed in many states. There are more people identified with the virus every day, and our president has declared that this is a national emergency! Flights have been cancelled, churches closed, athletic events canceled, and even Disneyland has closed! We are all tuned in to the latest developments hour by hour!
Our Elk Grove school district deserves a huge thank you for making the early decision to close the schools. We thank Superintendent Christopher Hoffman and the Board of Education for their wise decision!
Chamber of Commerce Leadership – Angela Perry, Chamber President-CEO, was able to continue with the Leadership event two weeks ago, but I was not able to attend. She did my slide show on the history of Elk Grove, and the attendees took the Old Town tour. The group also went to the Elk Grove Historical Society Stage Stop Museum in Elk Grove Regional Park to learn more about history from Jim Entrican.
Marielle Tsukamoto and the DAR – In early March, Marielle Tsukamoto was the speaker at the gathering of the Sacramento Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR. The luncheon was held at the North Ridge Country Club in Fair Oakes. She said she was proud to be a citizen of America, the only country in the world with a Bill of Rights guaranteeing rights for all citizens. Marielle spoke about her experiences in 1942 as a 5-year-old taken from her farm in Florin and sent to a prison camp in Arkansas without due process. All persons were of Japanese ancestry, 120,000; 70% were American citizens, 50% were children who were removed and imprisoned without due process.
She was proud that Congress passed the redress bill in 1988 and getting a letter from the President of the United States stating she had done nothing wrong. She thanked the group for the opportunity to speak about this chapter of U.S. history, and said, “We as Americans owe it to future generations to educate the public and the children about mistakes of the past so they will never be repeated.”
Rancho Murieta Cemeteries Update: Carole Sacre Kramer has informed us that there are changes have been made to the research project about the two cemeteries in Rancho Murieta. Elk Grove schools are closed, but the 6th grade students at Edna Batey Elementary School will still be working on their research projects at home. On March 27, teacher Laura Barrett, BJ Colbert, head docent at Slough House Cemetery, David Lema, who heads the cemetery committee, Gail Bullen, River Valley times reporter and Susan Hart Snyder, author and member of the cemetery committee, will meet and create videos of all the headstones in the two cemeteries in Rancho Murieta (one on the north and one on the south). They will also have a historical tour of Sloughhouse Cemetery, guided by BJ Colbert. All the videos we take will be emailed to the 6th graders plus a list of free resources the students can access in their research on the Internet. Topics covered will be the history of the two cemeteries, pictures of the cemeteries and the tombstones, and biographies of people interred in the two cemeteries.
This will be a great project! We send special thanks to all those behind the scene folks, Risk Management, owners of the two cemeteries, security and the office staff in the Rancho Murieta Country Club offices. We appreciate you!!!”
James McKee and Arthur Butler elementary schools – we congratulate the students, staff, and parents of these schools for their outstanding academic recognition!
EG Historical Society cancellations – Wayne Gallup’s presentation last week at the meeting of the society was cancelled, but it is likely that it will be rescheduled. Early California Days on the last weekend in March has been cancelled, and the bus trip to Sonoma will be rescheduled.
Waterman and Bond roads – Rinda Furtado sent me an email about the area around this intersection. Let me know what you remember about this area.
Bounty on the Boulevard, June 6 – Let’s hope that cancellations will not be needed by June as it is time to purchase your tickets for the next fundraiser for the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation. It will not take place in Old Town Elk Grove as it has for the past years. The new location is the community center on Civic Center Drive, south of Elk Grove Boulevard and west of Highway 99. Read more next week!
With everyone advised to stay at home and all the cancellations, this is a good time to get caught up on our history by reading the History Happened Here books and We the People, Mary Tsukamoto’s story about the internment. I will not be in public places for a while, so contact me if you need the books at elizabethpink@gmail.com.
