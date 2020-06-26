I wrote about four recipients of the History Happened Here scholarships previously, and here is the fifth one for 2020.
Angelica Anderson graduated from Franklin High School. She previously attended Stone Lake Elementary and Toby Johnson Middle School.
Angelica tells us her story:
“I am the oldest in the family, having a younger brother named Teo (who is will be a senior Franklin) and living with my strong, supportive mother. My parents are separated but I maintain a healthy relationship with my father who lives in Davis. I was born in New Jersey and moved to Elk Grove for preschool. I have been able to call this diverse city my home ever since.
“I was accepted into several schools including UC San Diego, UC Irvine, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and more. I am pleased to say that I am committed as a psychology major at UC Davis. At first, I was hesitant to enroll in a university due to COVID-19 forcing students to resort to distance learning, but I realized that this is an opportunity I can’t pass up. I have high hopes that school will be back in session face-to-face at least by the spring quarter.
“I am hoping to have a specialized focus on child development so that I can pursue a career as a school psychologist to help provide support or young adolescents struggling with mental health who need a trusting adult to confide in.
“Before the pandemic, I was literally never home. I always called the band room or Mr. Steele’s AP Calculus classroom my second home since I spent multiple hours studying, rehearsing, performing, and connecting with my peers. My heavy involvement in extra-curricular activities and community service as my school’s National Honor Society’s vice president in the midst of taking rigorous Advanced Placement courses inevitably overwhelmed me and I didn’t always have the time to stop and talk things out with someone. I hope to be that person and resource that young teens can look to for help or support.
“I found myself struggling to find motivation with the closing of schools and social distancing in place since I normally perform best in a stimulating classroom environment when it comes to academics, and I always looked forward to taking a mental break from the constant studying by going out with friends. My sleeping schedule is completely wrecked, where I have been going to bed anywhere from 1 a.m. -6 a.m. and waking up around 1 p.m. -4 p.m. However, I do try to maintain somewhat of a schedule to keep up with my assignments and to keep myself healthy by having a regular work-out routine, making a to-do list every day with different goals, and making sure I eat healthy meals.”
Thank you, Angelica, for sharing your story. We wish you a wonderful transition to life after high school.
More from Marielle Tsukamoto and Michelle Ttrujillo – readers are very familiar with Marielle whose mother, Mary, helped me write “We the People, a Story of interment in America.” This is Marielle’s recent message regarding a mew project that she is involved with.
“First-generation Japanese Issei immigrants arrived in Florin in the 1890s, during a time when attempts by Florin landowners at sustainable strawberry cultivation had already failed. By 1905, however, Japanese immigrant farmers developed new and effective techniques for growing strawberries that delivered a resurgence of the crop, rendering previous frustrations a thing of the past. But Japanese successes were hard-fought in the face of decades of racism, including Executive Order 9066, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942. Florin was a majority Japanese American community for decades, but their forced removal to American concentration camps mandated by EO 9066 dealt a crushing blow to the bustling agricultural town, which would never recover, as many Florin families never returned. Revisit Florin’s Japanese American history in the pages of ‘Images of America: Japanese Americans of Florin,’ which showcases archival photographs that renew historical stories of many of Florin’s Japanese American agricultural families between 1890 and 1942.”
Michelle Trujillo is a historian, musician, and teacher who studies how marginalized groups counter consequences of discrimination through cultural endurance, solidarity, and activism.
Below is from the introduction of her article in the California State Library Foundation’s “Bulletin” this year.
“My interest in World War II Japanese exclusion is personal and partially based on privileged ignorance. I grew up a stone’s throw from the location of the Sacramento Assembly Center in Walerga in the Foothill Farms area, but I had no idea it existed. I felt betrayed by my public school curriculum that never told me about this important setting. Nearly 5,000 of Sacramento’s Japanese Americans were detained for 52 days until in 1942 until the large permanent incarceration camps of Tule Lake and Manzanar were ready to receive detainees. This was merely the beginning of their journey of incarceration and shame.”
We send our thanks to Marielle and Michelle for sharing this information with us.
Note: Happy Father’s day to all – last weekend!
Another note: Happy 20th Birthday to our great city of Elk Grove on July 1! Read more next week!
Also: We send our condolences to the family and friends of Elwood Leroy (Roy) Doll who left us recently.
