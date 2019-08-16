Today, readers will meet two more History Happened Here scholarship recipients of 2019. But first, here is what to get ready for next Saturday, Aug. 24:
Elk Grove’s annual Multicultural Festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road. This great festival of music, dance, and art has been with us since 2012, and we love having it! As our city of Elk Grove leaders tell us: “Celebrate our diversity and travel the world without leaving Elk Grove! Join the city of Elk Grove and the Diversity and Inclusion Commission as you learn about other cultures through music, art, food, entertainment and much more at the eighth annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Enjoy two stages of musical and dance entertainment, local artistry and cultural displays and booths, a kids’ craft area, car show, and much more. Free admission and parking! Celebrate our diversity and travel the world without leaving Elk Grove!”
Be sure it is marked on your calendar. I will write more about it next week in HHH.
And now meet Feruza Legass, a graduate of Laguna Creek High School and a History Happened Here scholarship recipient, 2019. This is her story:
“My family and I have lived in Elk Grove for 10 years. Before that we lived in San Jose. When I was a year old, my parents and I emigrated from Ethiopia in East Africa. We moved to Elk Grove because my dad found a new job opportunity.
“My parents are Adem Alemu and Amena Ali. My siblings are Meghfirah, Faisal, and Mahboub Legass.
“The schools I went to before Laguna Creek High School were Harriet Eddy Middle School and John Ehrhardt Elementary School. Every single teacher that I have had has amazed me because of how much they molded and sculpted our minds. The teacher that has had a big impact on me was Mr. Frei. He was my International Baccalaureate Biology teacher in my junior year of high school. Mr. Frei has constantly been such a spirit to have on campus and he’s an amazing teacher. This year he was faced with a great challenge as he lost his eyesight. Through all of that obstacle, he’s still the most impactful and happy teacher. His spirit has not been shaken at all.
“For college I plan on attending the University of Oregon and then going to law school in Washington, D.C. I want to become someone who makes a change on a national level - someone who makes an impact!”
Meet Sean Nowlan, Cosumnes Oaks High School, who refers to himself as “A thankful student”:
“Prior to high school, I attended Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School for seventh and eighth grades, Arlene Hein Elementary School for third-sixth grades, Florence Markofer Elementary School for kindergarten-second grade, and Creekside Christian Church Preschool.
“My family and I have been proud to live in Elk Grove my whole life, for 18 years. My family was brought to Elk Grove by job opportunities for my father, and for a safe neighborhood to raise a family in. My parents are Karen Nowlan and Michael Nowlan, my brother is Robby Nowlan, and my sister is Cassidy Nowlan.
“My Advanced Placement Language teacher, Ms. Baird, and my sixth grade teacher, Mr. Lappin, impressed me more than any other teachers. Mr. Lappin was very connected to and animated toward his students, becoming both engaging and inspiring in his lessons. Mr. Lappin taught me how to be assertive with myself, to take challenging academics, and to use what I have for the good of others over self-interest. Ms. Baird, an 11th grade teacher, challenged many preconceived notions I had about the world, how to recognize differing world views and learn from rather than reject them for not being in line with what I already knew.
“I plan to attend Concordia University Irvine, a Lutheran College in Southern California, and major in law and politics. After that, I plan to attend law school and become a lawyer, likely civil defense or environmental law. The road may be tough, with rigorous academic challenges ahead, but I’m ready to face it.”
We send our many thanks to Feruza and Sean, as well as Jacob Juico, Laguna Creek High School, who I wrote about earlier. It is amazing to hear their stories and how they and their families got to where they are today. I particularly enjoy reading their comments about their teachers. Many of our teachers do not realize how they impress their students and impact their lives.
There was one more scholarship recipient in 2019 – Ervin Nguyen of Pleasant Grove High School, but I do not yet have his story. These four scholars are the latest of the 75 that have received History Happened Here scholarships, $1,000 each, from the proceeds of the sale of History Happened Here books – all this since 2002! Thank you again and again to all who bought the books and made this possible!
NOTE: History Week will soon be here, so make sure it is on your calendar for the last full week in September. Check it out at the Elk Grove Historical Society web page at eghs@elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com
