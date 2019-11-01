Readers, I will be back with more stories about the schools in the Elk Grove region to continue what you have read in the past weeks. But, there are so many people making history and I need to tell you about them.
Elk Grove High School Class of 1969 Reunion – I attended the reunion because some of the graduates of 1969 were my seventh grade students at Elk Grove Elementary School. It was my second year in Elk Grove, and I have many fond memories of those long ago students. I enjoyed getting reacquainted with so many, including Larry Moll, Linda Okasaki, John Zehnder Jr., Marie and Vickie Tagatac, John Bennett, Darcy Mahoney, Janice Bailey, Gerald Muranaka, and many more.
Louis Silveira, our history collector and EG Supergrad, was at the reunion, and this is what he provided for us:
“What a great job everyone did on organizing the 50th reunion. The event was held at Rancho Murieta at the Murieta Inn and Spa on Saturday evening, Oct. 19. It was a first-class evening. The Murieta Inn & Spa was the brainchild of Carol (Anderson) Ward, owner of the Murieta Equestrian Center, and it is wonderful.
“This class has a special connection for me as my sister Jane, who is no longer with us, was part of the class and I knew many of the students. Unfortunately, Jane was involved in an auto accident a year after graduation, and I can only imagine how much enjoyment she would have had reuniting with many old friends.
“Often a venue can make an instant impression and the stylish Murieta Inn, which has a certain modern rustic ambiance with horse statues and paintings throughout to carry on the equestrian center motif, set the tone. The natural wood décor was beautiful, welcoming, and the hallways seem to flow into the main area and dancing room where all 92 graduates and their spouses and guests could visit. The blue backlit walls added another facet when the overhead lights dimmed for dancing.
“In another room was the buffet style setup of chicken, pulled pork, corn on the cob, beans, chili, salad, and peach cobbler. They were the caliber of a five-star restaurant.
“The main purpose of most reunions, especially the 50th, is to visit and share old memories. There was a lot of that and a lot of hugging. This was a class that truly enjoyed seeing each other, with laughter abounding everywhere.
“Two highlights were the presence of Elizabeth Pinkerton who came to see many of her first students after arriving in Elk Grove, and physical education teacher and coach Judy Johnson.
“Congratulations to John Zehnder and his committee for assembling a truly delightful experience. When asked if he would send a list of committee members, he sent a list of 30.They all did a great job. Committee members were Carol (Anderson) Ward, Bev (Greene) Luman, Jim Luttig, Lupe and Margaret (Abelia) Adame, Murray McDaniel, April Eales, Pat Schecher, Danny Church, Terry (Klopp) Petitt, Maryann (Fry) Subbotin, Marie (Tagatac) Difuntorum, Stan Crabtree, Gayle Ogawa, Myrna Agbunag, Rob Davis, Jim Boras, Steve Dever, Eric Penney, and there are always spouses and more who worked hard to create a wonderful evening. And, now it is time for the EGHS 50th Reunion for the Class of 1970!”
Elk Grove Historical Society – This is what Louis Silveira sent us: “Roberta Tanner, our articulate and extremely knowledgeable history person, spoke about the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad at the October meeting of the historical society. She used her notes from a keynote presentation at a convention in Utah. It was a fascinating look at the behind-the-scenes antics that created such a monumental task of linking the East to the West of our United States. The many antidotes and stories made us all appreciate the struggles that it took to change history.
“The railroad companies agreed to be paid per mile of completed lines by the government, being opportunistic as they were; the lines across the prairie are windy with many spur lines to nowhere, and when the two direction actually met, they passed each other over a hundred miles. To finally commence the end of the feat, they were made to divert the rails and connected up for the completion ceremony at Promontory Point, Utah.
“Besides the Golden Spike, three other spikes of different metals were used at Promontory Point. The ceremony was scheduled for May 8, and a golden spike was manufactured and engraved, but the ceremony was moved back two days, so another spike was struck and engraved. That first spike is presently on display at the Sacramento Railroad Museum.
“The EG Historical Society has already lined up speakers for January, February, and March of 2020, so look in the EG Citizen or our website www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com for dates and times. They are always free and open to the public.”
Thank you, Louis, for all the information.
Cosumnes River College’s 50th birthday – plans are taking place for this special celebration, and I ask readers to share their memories of the start of our special community college. Send me an email and tell me what you remember about those first years of CRC.
