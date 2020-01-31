City’s Celebration – The city of Elk Grove celebrated the grand opening of our new Community Center on Jan. 23, and it truly was a grand event! There are three wonderful new facilities in addition to the Aquatics Center that has been open for some time. Now we have the Community Center, the Senior Center, and the Veterans Hall. The Senior Center replaces the one near Elk Grove Florin Road that has provided services for seniors for many years. The Veterans Hall will have many activities. Our new Community Center is available for all activities and it seats 500! This will be the setting for the 2020 Bounty on the Boulevard, the fundraising event for scholarships in June.
Mayor Steve Ly introduced all the important people who were at the event, and there were many of them. The program highlighted the great features of the center.
Elk Grove Historical Society January meeting - I was not able to attend the meeting, but here is a report on it from Louis Silveira:
“The Elk Grove Historical Society members started their 2020 monthly speaker series on Monday, Jan. 20. First up were local ranchers Tom Mahon (EGHS ’75), Dave Chalmers (’75) and Dave Carli (’65). They spoke about their Grant Line Road ranches and their families. Over 50 interested citizens attended and they enjoyed the plethora of stories and antidotes.
“The crowd was so interested in all the stories and the various subject matter that everyone stayed around for more than a half hour asking the ranchers many questions. It was another enjoyable evening.
“Next Month (February 17) buffalo soldier Michael Harris will speak on American History. On March 16 Wayne Gallup with speak on Civil War re-enactors. The free one-hour presentations are on the third Monday of every month. Check www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com website for details, and please join us.”
Joe Daehling Services – This is also from Louis Silveira: “Much loved long time Elk Grove resident Joe Daehling’s memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 17 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and there was standing room only. Elk Grove turned out to pay their respects to Joe and to support his loving wife June, their two girls Julie and Joanne and their families. Joe was a tall man with a gregarious laugh and thick German accent. You knew when he entered the room. Even though the sadness of missing the man was present, his stature permeated the service, evidenced by praying the “Our Father” in German by his brother.
“Many organization representatives he and June supported over the years were there in mass, especially his many horse and buggy friends he was so fond of. It was nice to see all enjoy the delicious food and interacting with each other brought together by Joe. His missing presence will be noticed and he will be truly missed.”
Scholarships – Donors continue to create new scholarships, and the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation will once again present nearly $200,000 to students in May of 2020. If you are interested in sponsoring a scholarship and becoming a donor, the foundation would be glad to hear from you. Check out the website at www.ElkGroverSf.org.
Anniversaries – The BIG birthday celebration in 2020 is for our wonderful city of Elk Grove! We became our famous city on July 1, 2020, so we will be 20 years old! It will be another wonderful year in our amazing city! And, my goodness.. we have changed much in 20 years!
School Anniversaries – Many of our schools will celebrate anniversaries this year. And, we have these long ago country schools to think about from the past:
1860 – Our first Elk Grove school and the Wilson school, 160 years ago
1865 – Davis School and Enterprise School, 155 years ago
1880 – Victory School – this is the school that was in what is now Old Town Elk Grove. School Street is named for it, 140 years ago
1890 – Hicksville School, 130 years ago
1915 – Dillard School, 105 years ago
1959 – Elk Grove Unified School District, 61 years ago
1965 – James Rutter Junior High, now Middle School, 55 years ago
1985 – Isabelle Jackson Elementary, 35 years ago
1990 – John Reith Elementary, 30 years ago
1995 – Elitha Donner Elementary, 25 years ago
1995 – Barbara Comstock Morse, 25 years ago
2000 – Raymond Case Elementary, 20 years ago
2000 – Stone Lake Elementary, 20 years ago
2005 – Helen Carr Castello Elementary, 15 years ago;
2005 – Arnold Adreani Elementary, 15 years ago
2005 – Pleasant Grove High School, 15 years ago
2005 – Katherine Albiani Middle School, 15 years ago
2015 – Marion Mix Elementary, 5 years ago
We hope that they all wonderful celebrations! And, it is a good time for schools to look back and find out their history and that of the people that lived around the school.
Lorraine Croup – This amazing lady just celebrated her 99th birthday! But, unfortunately, she left us a few days after her birthday. She was a wonderful role model for us all! An active member of the Elk Grove Historical Society, Lorraine was involved with many projects. We sadly say goodbye to her and she will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. We send them all our prayers and condolences.
BOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships
