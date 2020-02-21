Elk Grove Historical Society – The hard working leaders of the society keep us continually informed about our local Elk Grove history through the website, the museum tours, and the monthly meetings. You can check them all out on the website listed below. This month, the museum tour featured on our first Elk Grove historian, Anabel Gage, who began collecting our history in the 1970s. She was also a wonderful photographer, and we have many great photos from her. She was truly an amazing woman for she was the cafeteria manager at Elk Grove Elementary School and later at Joseph Kerr Middle School. That is how many former students will remember her, but when they see the exhibit, they will be surprised to see her many talents on display.
Her son, Richard, keeps us informed of her legacy, and he is a great history collector as well. We are sad that Anabel’s daughter, Valoyce, recently passed away and we send our condolences to the Gage family.
A great group of docents were at the museum when I went to the February tour. They were Susan Hernandez (Rhoads School), Louis Silveira (lead docent), Brooklea Lutton, Ann Spivey, Betty Wilson, Rose Mary Fowler, Marie Sala, Susan Saner, Wayne Gallup, and Jim Entrican. We thank them all for the great work that they do, and we also thank the society officers – President Ken Miller, vice presidents Dennis Buscher, Rosemarie Miller, secretaries Pam Phelps and Cindy Mahon, treasurer Jeanette Lawson, facilities manager John Ross, Rhoads School Director Roberta Tanner, and newsletter editor/webmaster/archivist Louis Silveira. We thank them all for their dedicated work to save our history! You can find out all about the society on the website - https://ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com/.
Mike Zehnder and History Happened Here books – Zehnder Ranch Elementary School is fortunate to have the Zehnder family greatly involved in the school, and they continue to purchase HHH books for the school. I thank them all, but I send special thanks to Mike Zehnder for all he does to promote the book purchases. Two boxes of HHH books have been provided for the students and staff at the school, and I would love to hear from staff members and students about this great gift.
Here is a reminder to EGUSD principals and librarians – I can provide you some great bargains for book purchases, including a box of 48 books for $480 – which is only $10 per book. Schools that have purchased sets use them for classrooms and staff members. So, let me know if you are interested.
Carole Sacree and Rancho Murieta cemeteries – students from Cosumnes River Elementary are learning about the long forgotten cemeteries that date back to our gold days. We thank the teachers, the principal, and parents for their work in this project. Dr. Sacre will be remembered by many readers as the principal of James McKee Elementary and vice principal of Elk Grove High. Our History Week founder, David Lema, is assisting Dr. Sacre with the project, and we look forward to hearing more from them. Here are some comments from Dr. Sacre: “Why Do This Project – when you enter a cemetery you step back in time because history rests there. Some of the people you will be learning about and documenting were born 200 years ago. But they had families just like you.”
Russ Oase and Old Town Elk Grove – Ross is a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, and he is working to bring more history to our historic part of Elk Grove. As an alternative to placing brass historic plaques on buildings, he is trying something new to connect with the younger generation who do everything by cellphone. Here is one story that will be connected to the new plaques: “On July 7, 1892 a major fire burned a portion of Elk Grove. The citizens only had buckets of water to fight the fire. It wasn’t until the Southern Pacific Fire Train from Sacramento arrived that the fire was put out.
That fire was the impetus for starting the Elk Grove Fire Department. Also many considered building with bricks instead of wood. The IOOF Building was one of the first to be rebuilt with bricks.”
We will keep you informed about Russ’s great work.
Arik Armstead – The Super Bowl is over, and the 49ers did not win, but we had our Supergrad Arik doing his best , and we all cheered for our Pleasant Grove High grad!
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 75 scholarships with each one $1,000 – Make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com.
And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.