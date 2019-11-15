Becky Davis received the 2019 Citizen of the Year award on Nov. 4, and she is the 65th recipient of this honor. The program began in 1955 when it was started by the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce. The tradition continues every year to recognize people who make great contributions to the Elk Grove community and our city of Elk Grove.
Angela Perry, president and CEO of the Chamber, and her committee and staff did an outstanding job of organizing the event that was held at the Valley Hi Country Club. John Shook, president of the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, was the MC and he did a great job with the program.
I had the pleasure of telling the large group of attendees about our amazing Becky Davis. She is known to many as Mrs. Davis as well as Rebecca Davis, and now she is our Citizen of the Year!
Davis is very well known in the entire Elk Grove community for her contributions and commitment to community service and taking care of others. She is perhaps best known as an educator, a Rotarian, and for her work with Elk Grove scholarships. She was with the Elk Grove Unified School District for 40 years as a teacher and administrator. Her first connection to Elk Grove was as a student at Elk Grove Elementary School. She started her teaching career at Florin Elementary, but her next teaching job was at Elk Grove Elementary. Several of her students were at the Citizen of the Year event to cheer for her.
Davis was the vice principal at James McKee, Samuel Kennedy, and David Reese elementary schools. She was the principal of Florence Markofer Elementary, and from there she moved on to open the new Roy Herburger Elementary School.
After retirement in 2011, Becky moved on to community service and working at EGUSD office as a mentor and literacy coach. Her long list of community service includes the Strauss Festival and many other groups, but especially the Elk Grove Rotary Club. Her work with the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation has reached hundreds of students over the years.
What is interesting about Becky’s connections to the past is that Raymond Case was her principal at Elk Grove Elementary when she was a student there, and he was the first recipient of the Citizen of the Year award. He also was the person who started the first scholarship program in Elk Grove.
Former Citizens of the Year who were at the event were Patricia Barziel, Jeannie Strong, Mike Zehnder, Hal Bartholomew, Sophia Scherman, Lyn and Jean Hawkins, Marsha Holmes, Dan Lawrence, Elaine Wright, Bob Lent, Frank and Paula Maita, Mark Hedlund, Frank Lucia, Marie Coleman, Patricia Weaver, Jim and Annaclare Entrican, and Kevin Spease.
This is from Louis Silveira: “It is always a treat to attend the Citizen of the Year dinner for two main reasons. First, we are celebrating a star of our community who unselfishly gives time and dedication to make our community better. Becky Davis is a sterling example. Her involvement in numerous organizations and her tremendous work on the scholarship program are unreplaceable. The individuals that attend are those that help keep Elk Grove what it is. They are the volunteers, the workers, the friends that give their love to this community. We can’t be without them. Another great evening, and Congratulations and thank you to Becky Davis for what you do.”
This is from Becky Davis: “Wow, this title really spotlights a person and makes me want to do more for our community and try to involve as many others as possible. I am amazed that so many people believe in what I am doing for the good of the Elk Grove community. A quote that I see as fitting is: ‘Don’t let others tell you what you can’t do. Don’t let the limitations of others limit your vision. If you can remove your self-doubt and believe in yourself, you can achieve what you never thought possible,’ by Roy T. Bennett.
“I was truly surprised to see so many people from the community and former students that I taught at Elk Grove Elementary so many years ago. Also, people that I hired as a principal throughout the years along with many Rotarians and other community club members. I really appreciate that my Rotary mentee, Shannon Ram and her sister Kristine Ram attended. And, a special acknowledgement to my sister Kathleen and brother-in-law David Scott for attending from Anderson, Calif. A big thank you also to my husband Chuck for his devotion and encouragement throughout the years.”
Kevin Spease was our 2018 Citizen of the Year, and we all thanked him again for his service and his many contributions to Elk Grove with the Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Elk Grove. He continues to follow his Christian Brothers High School motto - “Enter to learn, learn to serve.”
We are extremely fortunate to have so many people in our Elk Grove area that are so committed to community service. Their work goes on and on!
NOTE: We send our condolences to the Haas family members and friends for the loss of John Haas, EGHS supergrad, 1967.
