For the past two weeks, I have been informing readers how to focus on their family histories during this time of shelter in place and staying at home. Last week’s story was aimed at students and providing them with various ways to record their own histories. Today, we will focus on various ways to continue the search for and recoding of family history.
I wrote this in both stories, but I was not sure of the origin. Now, however, I think we can attribute it to Eleanor Roosevelt: “Yesterday, as we’ve been told, is history; and tomorrow, as we know, is always a bit of a mystery. Today, however, we must look upon as a gift, and that is why we call it the ‘present.’”
Keep that in mind as you continue your family history search!
Here are some topics to focus on is your discussions with the eldest members of your family: World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic; the Attack on Pearl Harbor, World War II, and the Internment of Japanese American families; The Korean Conflict, The Polio Epidemic, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, The Vietnam Conflict, the 9/11 Attacks and, of course, the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020.
Lance Armstrong wrote a great article about the Polio Epidemic in the Elk Grove Citizen on April 3.There are quotes from Arnie Zimbelman and Melba Mosher and a picture pf a Citizen article from April of 1955.
Here is another area to focus on. Search the history of your neighborhood. Why are your streets named as they are? What about the parks near your home – why do they have the names that they do? And, what about the schools that are near you? Why do they have those names? Who were those people and what did they do that got their names in such prominent places?
You can find much information on the websites of the schools and the Cosumnes Community Services District’s website for the parks.
Here are two very good places to find history – obituaries and school yearbooks. Obituaries are in many newspapers, and an online search will help you find many of them. We do not usually think of yearbooks for finding history, but just think about all that is in them! You can find names of students and their years, names of staff members and their positions, teachers and which subjects they taught, events, sports, and much, much more! When things get settled down, this is also a good thing for yearbook staff students to keep in mind that they are truly recording history for all of us!
Now, back to asking the right questions to get the information you need. Here is a list of questions to ask as you get more family history.
First, record the full name of the person, place and date of birth, parents, siblings and other relatives. You can add more questions, but here are some to start your search.
Childhood – where did you live when you were little? Which country or state? Town? What is there today? Who were your neighbors? Who was in your family when you were growing up? What are some of the happy things you remember from your childhood? How did you entertain yourselves and each other? What are some activities did you participate in? What were fun things you remember? Which community organizations? How was your life as a child different from how children live today? What are your fondest childhood memories?
School Years – identify the schools that you attended and where they were located. Tell us about your school. What do you remember about your teachers? Get their names if you can and the years. Did you have a favorite teacher? Why was she/he your favorite? What do you recall about the kind of instruction you had in school. How did students behave at your school? What do you remember about school parties or picnics? Do any special events of your school years stand out in your memory? What did you have for lunch at school? What kinds of games did children play at recess? What do you remember about learning how to read? How about arithmetic? Which high school classes or activities do you remember the most? What was the relationship between students and their teachers? How do you feel about the education you received? How do you think it compares to the education children receive today?
Moving - why did you leave the state or country of your birth? Which family customs have you continued? What were your greatest difficulties in getting started in a new place?
Life’s Work – what types of work have you done? How did you get the training? What were the main problems for workers? What were some of the enjoyments or benefits from this work? How was a woman’s work different from that of women today?
Good luck to you in interviewing your family members and getting started on a genealogical search of your own. Remember, your family history begins with you.
The records you leave for future generations of your family can be started by you, today!
Read more next week and find out about Internet searches for family history.
