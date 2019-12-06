We are celebrating the 60th anniversary of our Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD), and we have come a long way since 1959.
When we unified, we had nine elementary schools, one high school and 3,000 students. This year, EGUSD has 62,675 students and is the fifth largest school district in California. There are 42 elementary schools, nine middle schools, nine high schools, four alternative schools, and three special schools for a total of 67 schools. There are plans to build more schools in the very near future.
We have had schools in this wonderful part of California in south Sacramento County ever since the 1840s plus the earlier schools of the Miwoks. Mrs. Murphy’s school and the first Rhoads School were here before the Gold Days. Then, we had many little schools in the gold fields and near the stage stops. As more and more families moved into this area, we kept on building schools for the children – just as we do today!
You can read all about the early schools in previous HHH columns, but today, I want to focus on the names of the schools so that we can appreciate how they got their names.
What is very special about our school leadership today is that we have men and women who graduated from our schools – Superintendent Christopher Hoffman, Deputy Superintendent Robert Pierce, and many teachers and staff members.
How did we get the names of our schools? Today, we have a school names committee that makes recommendations to the school board, but we assume that the school leaders of the past decided on the names. These were the first schools in the unification.
Elk Grove Elementary and High School - The name comes from the Elk Grove Hotel & Stage Stop of 1850, founded by James Hall. There was a grove of trees there, and the tule elk roamed through the grove. The elementary school is in its fourth location. The high school is in its third location.
Pleasant Grove – The school was known as Mt. Pleasant at one time, but the “pleasant grove” of trees next to the cemetery seemed like an appropriate name. The school is still in its original location.
Franklin - The name comes from the Franklin House, a stage stop built by Andrew George whose mother was from the Franklin family.
Florin – The name is from the railroad stop named by Judge E. B. Crocker who was impressed with the fields of wild flowers in the area. Flora is Spanish for “flower.”
Dillard – The school was named for C.W. Dillard who donated the land for the school.
Sierra Enterprise – two schools, Sierra and Enterprise, combined to form one school which it still is today.
Cosumnes River – Cosumnes comes from ko-sum, which is the Miwok word for “salmon” that they called the river.
Anna Kirchgater – The namesake of the school was a longtime teacher of Elk Grove Grammar School. She also taught at country schools in the area.
Isabelle Jackson – The first school with this name is now William Daylor High School. Isabelle Jackson was the superintendent-principal of Florin School District and an amazing woman.
That is what we had in 1959, and here are the next schools that opened during the time of Superintendent George Kibby from 1959 to 1968.
James McKee, 1963 – Dr. McKee was Elk Grove’s popular horse and buggy doctor. He was one of the people who worked hard to get a high school in Elk Grove.
Samuel Kennedy, 1963 – He was a Florin community leader and a fruit grower.
Jessie Baker, 1963 – She was a remarkable woman and she did the work to get the school started for children with severe disabilities. It was the first in California.
Joseph Kerr, 1964 – Kerr was a founders of Elk Grove, and he donated the land for the first high school. The new junior high took over the campus of Elk Grove High School, and it was a junior high school with grades 7-9.
Elk Grove High, 1964 – The new campus of 1964 is at the present location.
James Rutter – 1965 – Rutter was a Florin fruit grower who planted the first Flame Tokay grapes in California at his Florin ranch. This school was also a junior high.
Charles Mack, 1966 - Three generations of the family lived where the school is now. Forty varieties of olives were raised there, and it was known as the Olive Orchard.
David Reese – 1966 - The original Reese school was on the Reese family ranch on Bradshaw. It joined Pleasant Grove when the new school opened. The Reese family was prominent in the fruit industry. David Reese was the sheriff of Sacramento County in 1902.
William Daylor – 1966 – This was our first continuation high school for special needs students. The school was at the earlier Isabelle Jackson site. Daylor was a partner with Jared Dixon Sheldon in the 1840s.
That is where we were in 1968. There will be more in coming weeks.
NOTE: We will have two holiday events tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 7 – they are the Elk Grove Illumination Holiday Festival at Civic Center Drive, and the Wilton Winter Festival at the Wilton Community Center.
