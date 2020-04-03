With everyone spending their days at home, this is a good time to focus on family history. I have many suggestions for you on how to do it. But, first, here is an event cancellation that everyone needs to know about.
Now, here is something for all readers to do while they are sheltering in place and spending their time at home. This is a great time to collect all your family history, and I can show you how to do it. If you have, “History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold,” go to chapter 20, and you will find it all and become your own family historian. But, if you do not have the book, I will write excerpts from the chapter today and next week. Here are comments made by two well-known Elk Grove families 20 years ago in 2000.
From Imogene and Edward Harris Jr.: “Family history is very important to us because everyone wants to know from whence they came, why they act the way they do, and why they look the way they look. We wanted our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to know a lot about eight generations of Harris and Roots families and all other family tree members, and where they originated many years ago.
Our ancestors were slaves and therefore records destroyed or not kept very well. We started keeping family albums with pictures of family members at reunions and other celebrations, and we have begun dating these albums for later records. In 1990, we decided that we should collect information about our ancestors. We began by talking to the oldest members of our families and recording the information given to us in a computer program called, Ultimate Family Tree. The program has CDs with historical data; however, it is rather difficult to find information on African American ancestors. We are very proud to have collected the data for future generations of our family.
You can learn a lot about your own family. It will help you to learn the importance of collecting valuable information to pass on to future generations. We know that history is merely our story in written form or passed on to others orally. If you don’t collect your own history and pass it to your descendants, it will be lost forever.”
From Carol and Dan Holmes: “We represent opposite ends of the spectrum. Dan has an ancestry rich in LDS heritage (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). His ancestors on both sides of the family joined the church in 1836. His great-great grandfather Joseph Fielding was one of the first Mormon missionaries to England. Dan has a copy of Joseph’s missionary diary. Many of his ancestors kept journals and actively researched family lines. Dan has 33 of his mother’s journals. It is a record of her life from the time she was 16 until she died at age 80. Carol’s parents met when they were both welders in a shipyard during World War II. Carol’s mother was 43 when she was born, and she grew up without the benefit of much extended family. When Carol was 18, she became interested in her extended family. Her mother wrote to a cousin and found there was a family bible that contained the birth, marriage and death dates for several generations of her family. The adrenaline rush of discovery kicked in and Carol has been hooked ever since!
It is hard to describe the thrill of reading about your ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War. History comes alive as you realize it was your loved ones who helped make it. Or the sacred feeling of standing in a pioneer cemetery that overlooks the bluff of a river and knowing that it is the final resting place for the first in your family from Ireland. Carol is continually discovering the family she never knew growing up.”
Thank you to both families for sharing their stories. What they wrote was 20 years ago, but the messages are very important for us at this time. Edward Harris Jr. served on the Elk Grove Unified School District board for many years, and the middle school next to Monterey Trail High School is named after him. Dan Holmes will be remembered by many readers as the longtime counselor at Elk Grove High School.
Now, it is time for you to connect to your family history! Keep this in mind as you begin your search:
Family History…
Yesterday, as we’ve been told, is history; and
Tomorrow, as we know, is always a bit of a mystery.
Today, however, we must look upon as a gift –
And that is why we call it the present.
So, be thinking about your search, and I will tell you more next week! To be continued.
