Elk Grove History Week will soon be here, on Sept. 21-28! There will be an earlier History Week event on Monday, Sept. 16 – the meeting of the Elk Grove Historical Society, 6 p.m. Our well-known and famous Dr. Arnie Zimbelman will be the presenter at the Presbyterian Church, 8153 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 50. See more on the EG Historical Society’s website.
Most History Week events are free, but some are fundraisers for history. If you have not done so, get your tickets now for the Plow-to-Plate Dinner on Saturday, Sept, 21, and Pinkerton Picnic in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 22. Here is where to get them: www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com. You can contact the Society at (916) 685-8115 and eghs@elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com.
Elk Grove History Week is filled with Elk Grove area history and there is something every day, Saturday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 28. This is what you can plan on: The Plow-to-Plate Dinner, Pinkerton Picnic in the Park, LMML Foundation Matinee, Tours of the Sloughhouse and Franklin cemeteries, the Rhoads School, and Old Town Elk Grove, the Chamber of Commerce luncheon, and the Hop & Brewfest. You can read about all of them in last week’s HHH, but today, we will focus on the first weekend and three events.
Plow-to-Plate --- This is a wonderful evening dinner that will be held at Elk Grove Regional Park at the grounds of the Elk Grove Historical Society Museum on East Stockton Blvd. The time is 6-9 p.m. The dinner will raise funds for the Rhoads School programs. Tickets are a bargain at $80 and can be purchased online at the website of the society – listed above.
Jim and Annaclare Entrican, EG Supergrads and Elk Grove Citizens of the Year, are dedicated members of the historical society. This is what they tell us about Plow-to-Plate:
“Support the history of the Rhoads School programs that enable children to experience what happened in a 1890s school. Enjoy a great meal prepared by Chef Keith Breedlove from Culinerdy Kitchen! All food and drinks are locally sourced, a win for our communities!
“Plow-to-Plate is all locally sourced food and beverages. The event is dedicated to delivering a memorable experience to the patrons. Without the support of our community the many deserving young children will not benefit. The Rhoads School Historic Living History program is a worthy cause to support in Elk Grove. Great food, good company, rewarding experience!” Get your tickets now - www.elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com
This is what Supergrad Louis Silveira tells us about the event: “Elk Grove is famous for taking care of the youth of this community. The Plow to Plate Dinner is our only fundraiser for Rhoads School. Eighty classes a year spend a day in the 1890s school classroom. It is a truly valuable experience that the children never forget. So, besides the spirit of the evening, it is really great food and a good cause.”
Pinkerton Picnic in the Park – This event will also take place at Elk Grove Regional Park at the historical society museum’s grounds. The time is 12:30-3 p.m. And, it really is a picnic, as families can bring their own lunches – or purchase catered lunches for $25 at the historical society website listed above.
The picnic will honor the Elk Grove Unified School District that is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a unified district. The Elk Grove Unified School (EGUSD) has been a strong supporter of local history for students, staff, and the community. EGUSD Board President Chet Madison and Superintendent Chris Hoffman will accept the history trophy. Monica Ross and Sandra Robinson from the Historical Society are making all the arrangements for a wonderful Picnic in the Park!
Here is Louis Silveira’s message about the picnic: “Why Pinkerton Picnic in the Park? History teaches us lessons of the past, helps us appreciate our achievements, and roots in our community. We need to appreciate those who promote those principles and Pinkerton Picnic in the Park is the way the Elk Grove Historical Society accomplishes that. We highlight a group or individual and the award is chosen and given by the town historian, Elizabeth Pinkerton, all in a casual setting of a Picnic in the Park. It is at the museum and historic games will be offered for all the children, just like in the olden days. Learn some history, have a picnic, and play some games.”
LMML Foundation Matinee – This is the organization that was started by EG Supergrad David Lema in memory of his late wife, EG Supergrad Linda Mae Mahon Lema. In addition to starting of History Week, Lema gathers the history of local folks with interviews that he posts on the website – www.lmmlfouondation.org.
The Matinee is Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2-5 p.m., and it will take place at the Sunshine Event Center, 9360 Elk Grove-Florin Road, #4. David Lema tells us that the event is already sold out, but here is the website: PayPal at PayPal.me/LMMLFoundation.
Featured at the matinee performance will be the story of Irene B. West, Elk Grove’s first African American teacher. The Foundation Players cast is comprised of alumnae and current students of the Sheldon High School’s TheaterWORKS program.
Read more about the History Week tours next week.
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 71 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education and the city of Elk Grove. Look for me in the entry area of both places.
