Tomorrow, Aug. 24, is Elk Grove’s wonderful Multicultural Festival, and this is our 8th annual event to celebrate the diversity of cultures that we have in our city and our surrounding communities. The event takes place at Elk Grove Regional Park, and the day will be filled with wonderful music, dances, art, food, and much more. There is no charge to enter the park.
August is Diversity Awareness Month in Elk Grove, and we are all invited to join the Diversity and Inclusion Commission and local organizations in celebrating the many cultures in Elk Grove with a variety of activities and events.
We thank our Elk Grove City Council members Darren Suen, Patrick Hume, Steve Detrick, Stephanie Nguyen, and Mayor Steve Lee and all the City staff for all the work they do to make this event so special.
We also thank the Diversity and Inclusion Committee members who have made great contributions to this event. This is who they are: Mohinder Singh – Chair, Dr. R. Ashok Shankar, Vice Chair, Arjumand S. Azeemi, Scott Matsumoto, Jessica Carter, Jinky Dolar, Rev. Dr. Raymond L. Hess III, Dr. Bhavin K. Parikh, Gurjatinder Randhawa, and Kristofer J. Tan.
It is anticipated that there will be 10,000 that will attend the festivities to celebrate all that we have to offer in our great City of Elk Grove.
This is the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 24 at Elk Grove Regional Park: 9:30 to 10 a.m. - pre-Festival Activity, Cosumnes Oaks High School Drumline, Elk Grove Police Color Guard; 10 a.m. - Opening Ceremony - National Anthem and America the Beautiful, Carly Rhoades
Many groups are scheduled to perform throughout the day. These are some of them: Aihua Dance Troupe, St. Katherine Greek Dance Group, Otahi Marama, Future Lao Generations, Cape Breton Step Dancing, Sol Y Duende, Bayland Dancing Elk Grove, Mrodock Khmer Performing Arts, Riar Academy of Performing Arts, Bollywood Divas, Veselka, Children’s Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Hora, Moldavian Dance Group, and Fenix Drum and Dance.
Folks will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food from many local providers at the Food Court. Here are some - Zinunti Cocina Mexico, Dog Town Foods, Deluxe Foods, Pollo Inferno, India Jones, Che Buono, Gyro King Tacos el Guero, and Ronnie’s Italian Ice.
This is a wonderful way for all of us to celebrate our diversity in both our city of Elk Grove and in our Elk Grove Unified School District. Take a look at the numbers, and you will quickly see how our neighborhoods reflect our diversity – and our inclusion!
This is listed on the webpage of our school district: “The Elk Grove Unified School District is located in one of the most diverse areas of California. The district covers 320 square miles and includes the communities of Florin, Franklin, Laguna Creek, Laguna West, Rancho Murieta, Sheldon, Sloughhouse, Valley Hi, Vineyard, Wilton, all of the City of Elk Grove and parts of the cities of Sacramento and Rancho Cordova. Students speak more than 110 languages. With an annual average of 63,000 students that attend our schools: 12 percent are African American, 1 percent are American Indian, 24 percent are Asian, 6 percent are Filipino, 26 percent are Hispanic or Latino, 2 percent are Pacific Islander, 20 percent are White and 9 percent are listed as Multiple/No Response.”
The numbers are similar in the City of Elk Grove. We are truly a very diverse area of California and the nation.
Readers are encouraged to take the Elk Grove Diversity Pledge:
I realize no one in Elk Grove is exactly like me and that’s an amazing thing.
I respect my neighbors for the things we have in common and for our differences.
I resolve that we all need to get along to make our community the best it can be.
So, we celebrate our diversity and inclusion every day, and at our Multicultural Festival tomorrow! I hope to see many Readers there. Marielle Tsukamoto and Louis Silveira will be with me in the vendor area and we will have HHH books available for purchase.
NOTE: Remember that History Week will soon be here and will happen in the last full week in September. You will enjoy the great Plow to Plate dinner, Pinkerton Picnic in the Park, the LMML Matinee, tours of the cemeteries and Old Town and much, much more. You can keep updated on the webpage of the Elk Grove Historical Society – eghs@elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com.
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
1. History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
2. History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
3. We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 71 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education and the City of Elk Grove. Look for me in the entry area of both places.
