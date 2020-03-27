It is a time of madness and sadness in March of 2020. More and more cancellations of events have taken place, and our schools are all closed. Most of our stores are closed, and we are all staying at home and limiting our contacts with others. Our lives have changed dramatically, but we must remember to count our blessings. We wish the best for the families whose loved ones have contracted the novel coronavirus, and especially the families of those who have died here in Elk Grove, Sacramento County, and all over the world.
The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 – This great outbreak took place a century ago, but it affected all parts of our nation and the world. The following story tells us about San Francisco and is from several stories found online: As in every city, it is impossible to know just how the first case of influenza was contracted in San Francisco. According to contemporary newspaper reports, however, a local man who had returned to his home after a recent trip to Chicago brought the disease to San Francisco. Learning of the case on Sept. 23, San Francisco Health Officer Dr. William C. Hassler ordered the man to the city hospital and placed his home under quarantine. The hope was that these actions might stop the spread of the disease in its tracks, sparing San Francisco from an epidemic. However, by Oct. 9, the city had at least 169 cases of influenza. Only a week later that number had jumped to more than 2,000. San Francisco’s epidemic had started.
It is interesting that the Spanish Flu was in 1918-19 and we call the novel coronavirus “COVID- 19.” There must be some bad luck with the number 19!
I am hoping that Lance Armstrong, our “Glance Back” expert for the Citizen will be able to find information about the Spanish Flu in Elk Grove.
The Pinkerton family had experience with the Spanish Flu in 1918. My mother-in-law Rossie Orr Pinkerton was very ill with the flu in Waupaca, Wisconsin. She had just graduated from high school when she became sick. They thought she would die, and she lost her hair – but she survived and was 95 when she passed away here in Elk Grove.
Moving on to good news…
Our new Franklin Elementary School campus – check out what is happening in southwest Elk Grove near the community of Franklin. A new school is being built by the Elk Grove Unified School District to replace the old campus that goes back to 1859. This is the school history from the website:
“(The) Franklin school district was formed in 1859 and since that time has absorbed all the little schools in the southwest part of the Elk Grove district: Point Pleasant (1866 to 1928); Goethe (a district formed in 1910 that never built a school); Mokelumne (1861 to 1949); and Prairie/East Union (1856 to 1914). The school was organized as Franklin Academy, an ambitious plan to serve all the area’s farm students, including those of high school age. The name comes from the Franklin House, a stage stop built by Andrew George whose mother’s maiden name had been Franklin. He had not intended to name the town after her, for he preferred that the town was Georgetown, after himself. But, it appears that the people over the years liked Franklin better than Georgetown, and it has been said that there was confusion with the Georgetown in the foothills. We continue to call the place Franklin today as it has been for many years.”
James McKee and Arthur Butler elementary schools – These two schools were recognized as 2020 California Distinguished Schools and honored by the Elk Grove Unified School District board. Congratulations to the students, staff, and parents and these administrators: James McKee - Principal, Dreena Freeman and Vice Principal Jill Jones; Arthur Butler – Principal Jodi Boyle, and Vice Principal Wilbert Villalta.
Bounty on the Boulevard, June 7 – Plans continue for the great fundraising event for the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation – but all is on hold right now. Let’s hope that cancellations will not be needed by June, and you can purchase your tickets online at the website. Bounty will not take place in Old Town Elk Grove as it has for the past years. The new location is The Center at District56 at Civic Center Drive, south of Elk Grove Boulevard and west of Highway 99. Check out the website – www.ElkGroverSf.org.
NOTE: We send our belated condolences to the families and friends of these folks who left us recently: Gary Lawson. Rick Martinez, and Carl Weatherman. I wrote a story about Lawson a few years ago and will share more about him next week.
ANOTHER NOTE: As I mentioned last week, this is a good time to get caught up on our History by reading the “History Happened Here” books, and “We the People,” Mary Tsukamoto’s story about the Japanese American Internment. I will not be in public places for a while, so contact me if you need the books – elizabethpink@gmail.com. It is also a good time to gather your own family history, and I will write more about that next week.
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 75 scholarships with each one $1,000
